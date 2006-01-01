Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Olympic Games
  4. France coach Henry proud of 'beautiful journey' after missing out on Olympic gold

France coach Henry proud of 'beautiful journey' after missing out on Olympic gold

France coach Thierry Henry after the match
France coach Thierry Henry after the matchReuters
France should be proud of their extraordinary Olympic run despite failing to win their first gold medal in 40 years at the men's soccer tournament, coach Thierry Henry (46) said after their 5-3 extra-time defeat by Spain in the final on Friday.

The hosts, cheered by passionate local fans who packed the Parc des Princes stands, pushed Spain to the limit after coming from 3-1 down in the final minutes to send the match into extra time.

Although Sergio Camello's double for Spain broke French hearts, boss Henry will remember the tournament and his silver medal as something that united the country.

"It was magical. I told the guys that I was proud of them and that we've got a medal at the end. Sure this is not how we wanted to be but the story is amazing," former France international Henry told reporters.

"I think everybody enjoyed it. It didn't end well but there was emotion, a medal and a beautiful journey. We are a beautiful country when we are together. It's beautiful to see people with jerseys, people with flags at the Olympics.

"It's difficult to celebrate this medal but we have to. There was a story, an amazing human journey."

France coach Thierry Henry, Desire Doue and teammates applaud fans after the match
France coach Thierry Henry, Desire Doue and teammates applaud fans after the matchReuters

Overage player and captain Alexandre Lacazette, who last played for the senior French team in 2017, also described their Olympic run as unforgettable.

"To Henry, thank you for trusting me and make me wear the blue (French) jersey again," the 33-year-old striker said.

"I will remember the journey, the fact that I could wear the blue jersey again, the atmospheres that we had. I think all the French are proud of us after all. Even if we are disappointed.

"I don't know if this match was the most important but it's one of the most beautiful matches in terms of emotions."

Read a full match report here.

Mentions
FootballFrance Ol.Spain Ol.Henry ThierryLacazette AlexandreOlympic GamesOlympic Games
Related Articles
Star names in short supply in men's Olympic football tournament
Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football
Spain score twice in extra time to beat France to Olympic gold in eight-goal thriller
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea close in on Pedro Neto, Barcelona confirm Dani Olmo deal
Updated
Fiorentina sign former Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea
Celtic captain McGregor retires from Scotland international duty
Manchester City boss Guardiola confirms Alvarez will play for Atletico Madrid
Updated
Last-gasp penalty save secures Germany women's bronze medal against Spain
Brazil not dwelling on past defeats, coach Elias says ahead of final against USA
Barcelona announce the signing of Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig on a six-year deal
Updated
Former U21 boss Carsley named interim England manager ahead of Nations League
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Chelsea close in on Pedro Neto, Barcelona confirm Dani Olmo deal
Paris Olympics LIVE: Chebet claims second gold, Brazilian pair win beach volleyball final
Djokovic withdraws from US Open warm-up in Cincinnati after Olympic gold
Spain score twice in extra time to beat France to Olympic gold in eight-goal thriller

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings