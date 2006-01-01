Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Olympic Games
  4. Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football

Lacazette proud to captain France at Olympics, says Henry wants attacking football

Lacazette will be one of France's overaged players at the Paris Games
Lacazette will be one of France's overaged players at the Paris Games
Alexandre Lacazette (33) said he was proud that head coach Thierry Henry (46), his idol growing up, had given him the responsibility of leading the France Olympic team, and hoped the home support would fuel the team's medal ambitions.

Lacazette, who last played for France in 2017, told FIFA in an interview published on Saturday that the Olympic team - a U-23 side with three overaged players - had become a close-knit group ahead of the campaign to win France their second gold medal in soccer.

"We all have the same ambition, to go all the way and win a medal," Lacazette said.

"The fact that it’s a home Games is really going to motivate us."

Former Arsenal forward Lacazette said Henry wanted the team to play an attacking, possession-based style of football.

"Tactically, he is decidedly forward-thinking... he especially wants us to enjoy ourselves and put on a show for the spectators,” Lacazette said.

France, placed in Group A, begin their campaign against the United States in Marseille on Wednesday, two days before the formal opening ceremony in Paris.

Follow the men's football at the Olympics here.

Mentions
FootballOlympic GamesLacazette AlexandreHenry ThierryFrance Ol.Olympic Games
