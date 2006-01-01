Advertisement
France captain Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring in Marseille
France captain Alexandre Lacazette opened the scoring in Marseille
Olympic hosts France began their pursuit for a second-ever gold medal by defeating the United States of America 3-0 in their group stage opener at the Stade Vélodrome in Marseille.

Led by the iconic Thierry Henry in the dugout, France began their Olympic campaign on home soil against a stubborn USA side who defended well in the opening stages, restricting their hosts to only half-chances.

After a subdued opening period, the game suddenly burst into life in the 39th minute after Paxten Aaronson cut inside from the right and fired at the near post, where he was denied by the feet of Guillaume Restes.

France also came close to an opening goal in first-half stoppage-time after captain Alexandre Lacazette brilliantly laid the ball off with his chest for strike partner Jean-Philippe Mateta, but the Crystal Palace man drove an effort from the edge of the box inches wide of the post.

Key match stats
Key match stats

The USA continued to frustrate their opponents after the restart, yet despite playing the better football, they failed to convert their dominance into clear-cut chances. That would soon cost the underdogs as, against the run of play, France opened the scoring.

Arriving just after the hour mark, Lacazette’s pinpoint shot from distance sent the home crowd into raptures as the captain kickstarted his side into life.

Marko Mitrovic’s men almost immediately restored parity, but Aaronson was once again denied by Restes, who made a brilliant diving save to palm his header away.

Kevin Paredes, who had run riot down the right flank, created yet another gilt-edged chance for the USMNT to draw level, only for John Tolkin’s header to be saved at point-blank range.

That reprieve again allowed France to land a sucker punch, with new Bayern Munich signing Michael Olise doing the damage this time. The 22-year-old picked the ball up with his back to goal on the edge of the area, turned and curled a fantastic finish into the far corner.

Stunned by the double blow, the Americans never recovered, and France even added a late third via a Loic Bade bullet header as the US laboured to defeat against a French side bidding to become the first European nation since Spain in 1992 to win Football Gold.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Guillaume Restes (France)

See all the match stats here.

Check out all the results from today's Olympic men's football action here.

