Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Olympic Games
  4. Hosts France waltz into quarter-finals with comfortable win over New Zealand

Hosts France waltz into quarter-finals with comfortable win over New Zealand

Desire Doue celebrates after scoring France's second goal
Desire Doue celebrates after scoring France's second goalAFP
France maintained a perfect record at their home Olympic Games by defeating New Zealand 3-0, comfortably securing their passage to the quarter-final in the process.

Thierry Henry made nine changes to the team that beat Mali but his side still looked imperious during the early stages, with the incoming Rayan Cherki taking control.

Les Bleus’ number 18 glided up the pitch and unleashed the match’s first shot eight minutes in before Arnaud Kalimuendo’s follow-up was blocked.

Cherki caused chaos again to help France open the scoring 10 minutes later, as Joe Bell’s tackle on him saw the ball bounce fortuitously off Finn Surman to Jean-Philippe Mateta who left nothing to chance with a delightful finish.

Desire Doue embodied the confidence gained from that goal by cutting inside and hitting a strike from range, even if the effort was comfortably denied by Alex Paulsen.

New Zealand still showed that they were far from out of the contest with Ben Waine, Sarpreet Singh and Michael Boxall seeing shots blocked before the latter headed over from a corner.

Despite the tempo slowing down following a cooling break, Cherki still had moments where he dazzled while Andy Diouf smashed an ambitious effort agonisingly over the crossbar.

Final Group A standings
Final Group A standingsFlashscore

Les Bleus looked flat after the break and were offered a warning by Matthew Garbett’s clean strike fizzing wide. There were eventually signs that things could come together again for the hosts as Cherki’s strike forced a determined block from Tyler Bindon, but there wasn’t enough to satisfy the manager who turned to Michael Olise and Maghnes Akliouche shortly after the hour mark.

That decision brought extra urgency and a second arrived swiftly, as Surman’s tackle on Diouf sent the ball trickling towards Doue, who coolly passed the ball home.

Doue saw a shot blocked moments later but Kalimuendo followed up to add some extra gloss to the scoreline, as France extended their unbeaten run to eight matches and set up a tantalising contest against Argentina to maintain hopes of their second-ever Olympics triumph, with their only previous gold coming at Los Angeles 1984.

 In contrast, New Zealand were knocked out following two consecutive defeats and were denied a late consolation as Obed Nkambadio superbly saved Lachlan Bayliss’ audacious attempt.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Johann Lepenant (France)

See all the match stats here.

In the other Group A match, the USA defeated Guinea 3-0 to also progress to the quarter-finals.

Mentions
FootballNew Zealand Ol.France Ol.Olympic GamesOlympic Games
Related Articles
Under-fire Canada beat New Zealand as Australia and Zambia play out 11-goal thriller
Sport Canada withholds funding for officials after drone scandal at Paris Games
USA, World Cup holders Spain & France win women's Olympic football openers
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Chelsea sign keeper Jorgensen
Updated
Everton sign Ireland international O'Brien from Lyon to bolster defence
Argentina secure progression at Olympics with narrow win over Ukraine
Updated
Hayes to make London return as USA face England in Wembley friendly
Egypt stun Spain in final group fixture at Olympics as both sides progress
Southampton sign forward Brereton Diaz & Japanese midfielder Matsuki
Real Madrid's Brazilian teen Endrick becomes Red Bull brand ambassador
OPINION: Liverpool's lack of transfer activity could prove to be genius
Newcastle's Eddie Howe not contacted 'whatsoever' about England job
Most Read
Paris Olympics LIVE: Nadal & Murray keep medal dreams alive, Biles claims fifth career gold
Djokovic withdraws from Canadian Open after beating Nadal at Olympics
Transfer News LIVE: Atletico pushing for Gallagher, Chelsea sign keeper Jorgensen
Gauff's singles hopes melt away in defeat to Vekic at scorching Roland Garros

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings