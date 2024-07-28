Sport Canada withholds funding for officials after drone scandal at Paris Games

Sport Canada is withholding funding relating to women's soccer coach Bev Priestman and two other suspended team officials, calling the drone scandal that has rocked the Paris Olympic soccer tournament an embarrassment to all Canadians.

Canada's team were docked six points in a massive blow to their hopes of retaining their Olympic title, while Priestman and officials Joseph Lombardi and Jasmine Mander were banned from any soccer-related activity for one year by FIFA.

"Using a drone to surveil another team during a closed practice is cheating," Canada's sport minister Carla Qualtrough said in a statement. "It is completely unfair to Canadian players and to opposing teams. It undermines the integrity of the game itself.

"Given that the Women's Program receives funding from Sport Canada, we are withholding funding relating to suspended Canada Soccer officials for the duration of their FIFA sanction.

"There is a deeply concerning patter of behaviour at Canada Soccer. We must, and will, get to the bottom of this. This issue has caused significant distraction and embarrassment for Team Canada and all Canadians here in Paris and at home."

Canada Soccer has said it was exploring how it could appeal the six-point penalty levelled by world soccer's governing body FIFA, which left Canada on minus three points in Group A, with two matches left to play.

They are scheduled to face France later on Sunday.

Former Canada players have thrown their support behind the team.

"Furious. Fuming. Sad. Heartbroken. These players don’t deserve this," former goalkeeper Stephanie Labbe, who helped Canada win gold at Tokyo, posted on X.

"They've been let down by so many of their own people, not just NT (national team) staff.

"Standing with these players and every player that has ever been part of this program, and worked so hard to build it, not tear it down."

Diana Matheson, who retired in 2020 after 206 appearances for the Canada over a 17-year career, gave her full support to the players.

"Like many Canadians, I've been working through many emotions on this story that has become such a distraction for not just the WNT, but drawn attention away from the entire Canadian Olympic team," she wrote.

"I stand with the players. I'm with you. Canadians are with you. Last game, next game, all the games, we are right there with you.

"Take six points from us? Fine, let's go get nine."

Follow Canada's game against hosts France later on Sunday with Flashscore.