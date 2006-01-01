Spain began the Paris 2024 Olympic men’s football tournament on a high after recovering from a goal down to beat debutants Uzbekistan 2-1 at the Parc des Princes, leaving La Roja with only one defeat across their last six opening matches at the Games.

This was a landmark day for a White Wolves side competing in their first-ever Olympic Games, and they could have hardly asked for more prestigious opposition to commemorate the occasion, with La Roja targeting a European Championship and Olympic double after winning Euro 2024 earlier this month.

Alex Baena was one of two players - along with Fermin Lopez - hoping to claim a second winners’ medal in the space of a month, and the Villarreal man had the first sighter of goal when his free-kick went straight into Abduvohid Nematov's grasp.

Uzbekistan were in no mood to respect reputations though, as Eldor Shomurodov latched onto Abbosbek Fayzullaev's lofted ball into the box, and saw his penalty appeal turned down after jostling with Eric García.

However, the match followed the expected script when Santi Denia's side broke the deadlock in the 29th minute. Almeria defender Marc Pubill fired home at the far post after Abel Ruiz flicked on a Sergio Gomez set-piece into the box, with what was the first goal scored at Paris 2024.

Spain zbekdid not have things all their own way though, and they conceded a penalty on the stroke of half-time when Pau Cubarsi was penalised for bringing down Mukhammadkodir Khamraliev in the box.

Roma man Shomurodov stepped up and dispatched the spot-kick past the outstretched Arnau Tenas, sparking jubilant scenes in the French capital.

The match stats Flashscore

Following that wake-up call, La Roja came out after the break with renewed intensity, and had a chance to restore their advantage from the penalty spot when Fayzullaev brought down Aimar Oroz. But Gomez did not accept the gift and was dramatically denied by Nematov's outstretched leg, as he attempted to slot the ball down the middle of the goal.

However, the Real Sociedad man redeemed himself just two minutes later with a superb first-time finish from Miranda’s perfectly weighted pass to give Spain the lead again.

The lively Shomurodov looked to provide another response when his angled left-footed strike flew just past the post, while Husniddin Aliqulov’s speculative free-kick flew inches over the bar.

Ultimately, Denia's young charges held on for three points ahead of their second group match against the Dominican Republic in Bordeaux on Saturday, while Timur Kapadze’s spirited side will look to bounce back against Egypt in Nantes later that same day.

Flashscore Man of the Match: Marc Pubill (Spain)

See all the match stats here.