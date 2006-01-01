Advertisement
  4. Brazil icon Marta says it's not over after late loss to Japan at Olympics

Brazil icon Marta says it's not over after late loss to Japan at Olympics

Marta in action at the Olympics
Marta in action at the OlympicsReuters
Brazil's all-time top scorer Marta (38) called on her team to move on from their stoppage-time loss to Japan that saw them miss a chance to secure a quarter-final spot in the women's Olympic football tournament, and marred her 200th international cap.

The six-time Olympian left the pitch to a standing ovation six minutes from time at Parc des Princes, then had to look on as her team conceded two goals in the final minutes of their Group C clash on Sunday.

Brazil had gone ahead with a fine Jheniffer low shot in the 56th minute following a play created by Marta. Then Saki Kumagai and Momoko Tanikawa scored for Japan late on.

"All that mattered to Japan was winning the game. We took our eye off the ball and that has obviously ended up costing us," said Marta, who is retiring from international football this year.

"We could have been here celebrating a win but instead we have to remain focused. But it's not over yet. We have to give it everything as a group, that is football. Anything can happen. Nothing has been decided."

Japan - Brazil match stats
Japan - Brazil match statsFlashscore

She said Brazil, two-time Olympic silver medallists, could not have chosen tougher opponents as they move on to seek a place in the next round against world champions Spain in their last group-stage fixture on Wednesday.

The top two teams in each three groups advance, along with two best third-placed sides.

Brazilian coach Arthur Elias echoed the words of his striker and asked his players to reflect on the painful defeat.

"I need to make amends, I need to tell the players the truth, no matter if it hurts," he said. "They obviously need to reflect. But I really recognise the effort of each and every one of them."

"We are going to play to beat Spain, I think we have the potential to beat any team."

Check out the game summary with Flashscore.

