Brazil's Marta remains banned for semi-final against Spain

Brazil veteran Marta (38) will miss her team's semi-final against Spain in the Paris Olympics women's tournament later on Tuesday after the Court of Arbitration for Sport confirmed her two-match suspension.

Marta, who is her country's all-time leading scorer and will retire from international football this year, had been shown a straight red card in their group loss to Spain on July 31st after a dangerous challenge late in the first half.

Brazil had appealed the two-match suspension to CAS, hoping to reduce her ban to just one game and be eligible for Tuesday evening's semi-final against the Spaniards.

Marta already sat out her team's quarter-final against France on August 3rd.

"The Applicants sought the annulment of the Challenged Decision and a new decision establishing that the player serves only a one-match suspension," CAS said.

"In view of the urgency, she issued her decision this afternoon, rejecting the application," CAS said.

