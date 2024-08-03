German keeper's heroics knock Canada out of Olympic women's football quarter-finals

Germany's goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger celebrates their victory after the penalty shootout against Canada

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger (33) saved two penalties in the shoot-out and scored the winning kick to knock holders Canada of the Olympic women's football on Saturday, taking Germany into the semi-finals along with Spain, the United States and Brazil.

The quarter-final in Marseille finished 0-0 after extra time before 2016 gold medallists Germany prevailed 4-2 on penalties thanks to Berger's heroics and they will face the Americans next.

The Canadians won gold three years ago in Tokyo but just making it to the last eight this time was a remarkable achievement after they were docked six points in the group stage.

They were hit with a points deduction and a fine of 200,000 Swiss francs ($226,000) by FIFA as a punishment after a staff member used a drone to spy on a New Zealand training session ahead of their opening match at the tournament.

Canada coach Bev Priestman was given a one-year ban, leaving assistant Andy Spence to take interim charge.

They failed in an appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the points deduction but won all three group games to qualify for the quarter-finals.

Germany go through to a last-four tie on Tuesday in Lyon against the United States, who edged out Japan 1-0 after extra time in Paris.

Trinity Rodman was the hero for the USA AFP

USA, Spain and Brazil all through

Trinity Rodman scored the only goal of the game in stunning style just before half-time in extra time to settle a tense contest.

The USA remain on track under new English coach Emma Hayes to win a record-extending fifth women's football gold, and a first since defeating Japan in the London Olympic final in 2012.

That silver remains Japan's only medal in the competition and they go home after thwarting the USA for most of the game.

"I honestly think that was the only way we were going to find a goal," Rodman said of her moment of magic after she was set up by Crystal Dunn.

"Obviously we had tried all game long to get in between them and it wasn't working, but she played it in behind.

"It just bobbled a little, and then I banged it in the upper 90. I couldn't have asked for anything better. I am very happy about it."

Japan sat back and allowed the USA to have most of the possession, which they did without showing a cutting edge.

Rodman's goal was sensational, as she controlled a long diagonal ball by Dunn on the right, turned Hikaru Kitagawa inside out and fired a shot high into the far corner.

Spain survive scare

Spanish players celebrate their win over Colombia AFP

World Cup winners Spain survived a major scare before beating Colombia 4-2 on penalties after a 2-2 draw in Lyon, with Ballon d'Or winner Aitana Bonmati converting the decisive kick in the shoot-out.

Going for gold in their first appearance in the Olympic women's football, Spain were moments away from being eliminated after falling 2-0 behind.

Mayra Ramirez fired Colombia ahead early on and Leicy Santos doubled their lead early in the second half.

Jennifer Hermoso pulled a goal back in the 79th minute for the world champions, who were then rescued when captain Irene Paredes equalised in the seventh minute of injury time.

That meant extra time, and no further goals led to penalties. Captain Catalina Usme's first kick for Colombia was saved, while Liana Salazar missed her attempt as Spain scored all four of their efforts from the spot to go through.

Spain now go to Marseille to face Brazil, who shook off the absence of suspended captain Marta to claim a shock 1-0 win over hosts France in Nantes.

Sakina Karchaoui had an early penalty saved for France, who also hit the woodwork in the first half and were undone by a Gabi Portilho goal in the 82nd minute for the Brazilians, two-time Olympic silver medallists.

