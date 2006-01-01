US reach first Olympic final in 12 years with 1-0 extra-time win over Germany

Sophia Smith (23) scored an extra-time winner as the United States reached the Olympic women's football final with a 1-0 victory over Germany in a tight encounter in Lyon on Tuesday to edge closer to a fifth Olympic gold medal.

The U.S., eyeing their first title at the Games since 2012, will face the winners of the second semi between Spain and Brazil later on Tuesday in the decider at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

In a match low on quality in front of goal, Smith scored five minutes into extra time to earn the U.S., playing a record seventh Olympic semi-final, victory over 2016 champions Germany, whom they had already beaten 4-1 in the group stage.

Smith chipped the ball over the on rushing German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger after a through ball from Mallory Swanson.

Germany dominated possession after the break in extra time but lacked clear-cut chances to equalise, and will play for the bronze medal in Lyon again on Friday.