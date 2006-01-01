Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News Paris 2024
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Olympic Games Women
  4. US reach first Olympic final in 12 years with 1-0 extra-time win over Germany

US reach first Olympic final in 12 years with 1-0 extra-time win over Germany

U.S. women celebrate goal
U.S. women celebrate goalReuters
Sophia Smith (23) scored an extra-time winner as the United States reached the Olympic women's football final with a 1-0 victory over Germany in a tight encounter in Lyon on Tuesday to edge closer to a fifth Olympic gold medal.

The U.S., eyeing their first title at the Games since 2012, will face the winners of the second semi between Spain and Brazil later on Tuesday in the decider at Parc des Princes on Saturday.

In a match low on quality in front of goal, Smith scored five minutes into extra time to earn the U.S., playing a record seventh Olympic semi-final, victory over 2016 champions Germany, whom they had already beaten 4-1 in the group stage.

Smith chipped the ball over the on rushing German keeper Ann-Katrin Berger after a through ball from Mallory Swanson.

Germany dominated possession after the break in extra time but lacked clear-cut chances to equalise, and will play for the bronze medal in Lyon again on Friday.

Mentions
FootballOlympic GamesOlympic Games WomenGermany WUSA W
Related Articles
USA, Germany, Spain and Brazil battle for place in women's football final
Spain and USA on course for Olympic women's football final showdown
German keeper's heroics knock Canada out of Olympic women's football quarter-finals
Show more
Football
Why Gor Mahia versus Kenya Police in FKF Community Shield Cup clash was cancelled
Transfer News LIVE: Alvarez on his way to Atleti, De Ligt out and Tah in at Bayern
Updated
Two Polish referees removed from Champions League duty
Updated
Brazil's Marta remains banned for semi-final against Spain
Mircea Lucescu returns for second spell as Romania coach after first tenure in 1980s
Rudy's Rumour Mill: Casemiro vs Rabiot at United, Saudi league won't drop De Bruyne plans
OPINION: Premier League clubs facing off in pre-season have advantage
English teenager Nunn joins Cagliari from 11th-tier Stoke Gifford United
Former Nigeria and Barcelona star Amuneke unveiled as Heartland coach
Most Read
Transfer News LIVE: Alvarez on his way to Atleti, De Ligt out and Tah in at Bayern
Paris Olympics LIVE: Thomas takes 200m crown ahead of Alfred to round off night on track
France made to sweat against Egypt as Mateta leads hosts into Olympic final
Two Polish referees removed from Champions League duty

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings