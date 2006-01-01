Zambia's women national team assistant coach Florence Mwila admitted the Copper Queens had performed below expectations after a disastrous campaign saw them exit the 2024 Paris Olympic Games at the group stage on Wednesday, July 31st.

After a shaky start saw them lose 3-0 against the USA in their Group B opener, the 2022 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) bronze medallists looked to have found their rhythm as they took an impressive 5-2 lead including an impressive hat-trick from captain Barbra Banda against Australia in their second fixture.

Zambia suffered a heavy loss to Australia FAZ Media

However, their failure to stay calm at the back saw them collapse, allowing the Matildas to recover and win the game 6-5. The outcome left Zambia with slim hopes of qualifying for the group stage as their next opponent was Germany.

Against Germany under the stewardship of former European champion Horst Hrubesch, the Copper Queens suffered a 4-1 defeat and they found themselves trailing with only 10 minutes played when Lea Schuller finished off a cross from Klara Buhl.

Germany went into the half-time break leading 1-0 and they doubled their lead in the 47th minute, when Sjoeke Nusken assisted Buhl to make it 2-0.

Banda reduced the deficit for the Copper Queens in the 49th minute but Schuller stretched Germany’s lead in the 61st minute before Elisa Senss scored the fourth in added time at the multi-purpose Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint Etienne.

In every setback, there is a lesson to learn

According to Mwila, who spoke on behalf of head coach Bruce Mwape after the game, the Copper Queens had learnt a lesson from their campaign in Paris and they will use it to learn and pick themselves from the disastrous outing.

Mwila further conceded that the team will be ready to work on errors to garner better results in future assignments.

“To our fans, thank you for the support. Yes, we have disappointed you but it wasn’t something that we really wanted to do but please continue supporting us, your support means a lot because you always stand with us regardless of the results and we promise to work hard next time,” said Mwila.

“We need to go back and work on a lot of areas that can help us in future. We had few individual brilliances, players pushed themselves. To every setback there is a lesson that you learn to pick yourself up for the next one.”

Zambia assistant coach Florence Mwila FAZ Media

Looking ahead, Mwila remained optimistic that tournaments like the COSAFA Women’s Championship will offer a platform for local players to stake their claim in the Copper Queens.

“The next (tournament) is COSAFA where we need to look at local players and fuse in (more) players because we need a continuation for this team. COSAFA is the next one (competition) where we will be able to assess new players for next year’s WAFCON that is coming. We have seen some areas like the midfield and other departments in the team that need beefing up,” added Mwila.

The Copper Queens were making their second appearance at the Olympics following their debut at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics (played in 2021). There was joy for the Copperbelt nation when Banda became the first player to score three Olympic hat-tricks in the history of the competition.

Brazil’s Cristiane held the record of two Olympic hat-tricks prior to Banda’s feat in the 6-5 loss to Australia.

Change the coach for better results

Meanwhile, the defeat against Germany left a section of Zambia fans on social media calling on the Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) to fire coach Mwape.

Angel Kay said: “Hard luck girls... We have failed you... Your talent is unquestionable... I hope it’s now clear to the board responsible to do the needful (sack the coach) ... I personally believe in your talent... On to the next chapter,” while Pro Jv Moses Mukomwa said: “Change the coach for better tactics and results.”

Jacob Israel Kapapa Gap pleaded to FAZ: “Please fire the coach, women’s football team have wonderful players but the coach has failed,” Kùltürë Chelsea said: “If FAZ won’t fire Bruce (Mwape), we will fire him ourselves,” while David King said: “I hope this is Mwape’s last game in charge, what a disgrace!”

Nephus Masiliso faulted the team’s selection criteria saying it was not balanced: “The selection was not balanced, too many midfielders that the coach didn’t even, he neglected the defense part,” while Zak Zim opined: “FAZ open your eyes. The girls have given up on Bruce.

"Let’s be real with ourselves, the majority of those players the body language shows they want some changes on the technical bench. Otherwise we shall continue to be tourists at these tournaments.”

Meanwhile, Boniface Phiri believes a foreign coach will be the only saviour for Zambia’s women football: “That’s why it’s best to hire foreign coaches, cause Zambian ones no nothing, you can’t be expecting to score goals by kicking the ball forward at any given chance, the midfield can barely string two passes together without getting dispossessed, the strikers have to drop deep to retrieve the ball, so many gaps and players who don’t know how to position themselves.”

Lusekelo Kasonkomona called on Mwape not to wait to be fired but to step aside: “Coach Bruce (Mwape) did his part, it’s time he stepped down and gave room for other technical people to coach the women’s team. He played his part!”

Kasonkomona’s sentiments were echoed by Aaron Tasha Miles who said: “As I have previously expressed, the time has come for Bruce (Mwape) to step down. His tenure has reached its conclusion, and it is clear that a fresh perspective is necessary to invigorate our teams.

“Similarly, under FAZ President Andrew Kamanga's leadership, we have seen limited progress in both men’s and women’s football. This stagnation suggests a depletion of innovative ideas and a failure to harness the potential within our football community.”