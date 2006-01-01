Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Premier League
  Alexander Isak doubtful for Fulham clash as Sandro Tonali pushes for Newcastle start

Isak has a foot injury
Isak has a foot injury Paul Childs / Reuters
Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak is an injury doubt for their trip to Fulham on Saturday, but midfielder Sandro Tonali is pushing for his first Premier League start of the season after a 10-month ban for betting breaches, manager Eddie Howe said.

Sweden's Isak was forced off at half-time during Sunday's 2-1 win at Wolverhampton Wanderers with what Howe thought was an eye issue, but it turned out he had a foot injury.

"It was a strange one with his eye. The ball grazed his eye, we thought that was the main reason for him coming off the pitch. Then we found he had a knock on his foot," Howe told reporters on Friday.

"We will find out more today and make a decision on him."

However, former AC Milan midfielder Tonali, who played two matches for Italy earlier this month, came off the bench on Sunday to impress Howe with his performance.

"I think Sandro is in a much better place, the international games really helped him. He’s certainly pushing to start but I want everyone pushing to start... we have really good competition for places in midfield," the manager said.

Newcastle, unbeaten with three wins in four Premier League matches, will also be without midfielder Lewis Miley, who is yet to return to full training after suffering a metatarsal fracture in July.

England striker Callum Wilson, out with a back injury, is looking to return to full training by next month's international break, Howe added.

Premier League Sandro Tonali Alexander Isak Eddie Howe Newcastle Utd Fulham
