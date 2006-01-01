Advertisement
  4. Alexis Mac Allister offers tactical change after Liverpool's win over Ipswich

Alexis Mac Allister in action for Liverpool
Liverpool midfielder Alexis Mac Allister (25) has spoken about the changes Arne Slot (45) has made in his Liverpool side and how the squad are adapting.

Liverpool conquered Ipswich Town in a 2-0 win that pleased fans and pundits as Slot’s tactics were on full display. 

Mac Allister has spoken about what Slot has asked him to change and the principles amongst the side. 

"I think this manager asks more to stay in the position, and that's maybe like a different structure. 

"But the principles are the same. We know that defensively we have to run, we have to give our 100%, the last two steps are so important and that can make the difference. 

"There is a couple of changes, not much, but I think Arne can help us to be a better team." 

The Reds were lousy in the first half but came to life in the second as they scored two to bag three points. 

Mac Allister mentioned the side's performance and the importance of three points. 

"I think it was more about the last step when we were pressing," Mac Allister analysed. "Maybe (in the) first half we were not at 100% but in the second half we showed the team we can be and we are really happy with our second-half performance. 

Match stats
Match statsOpta by Stats Perform

"It was good to start with a win – it's always important. We know that we came to a tough place. 

"You could see how excited they (Ipswich) were to play football, to play in the Premier League again. It was a nice game for both. I think they showed good things as well. 

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLiverpoolMac Allister Alexis
