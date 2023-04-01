Anfield retains crown for best Premier League atmosphere ahead of St James' Park

A general view inside Anfield Stadium
A general view inside Anfield Stadium
Anfield has been voted as having the best atmosphere in the Premier League for the third year in a row.

According to Sky Bet's Fan Hope Survey, which quizzes supporters in the top flight about their hopes, views, and expectations ahead of the new season, 27% of voters selected the Liverpool venue as having the best overall vibe.

The famous Merseyside stadium was ranked ahead of Newcastle's St James' Park which grabbed 16% of the votes and second place, while Manchester United's Old Trafford garnered 10% and sits third.

In finding the best Premier League atmospheres, the survey also asked fans to name the worst, with the poorest in the division going to West Ham's London Stadium. Thirteen per cent of the votes went to the home of the Hammers.

Supporters have also not felt the love of Luton's home Kenilworth Road - despite having not even played a top-flight match yet - receiving 10% while 8% said the Emirates Stadium had the worst atmosphere despite Arsenal's title push last term.

A Sky Bet spokesperson said: "Fans are the heart and soul of football, and their passion and support of the team is a huge factor for players.

"Tales of a European night under the lights at Anfield are very common, but fans' domestic performances are also appreciated by other fanbases too.

"So, if you're easily intimidated, it's best to avoid Liverpool on a Saturday, and instead head to the placid London Stadium for a quiet day at the footy – or Villa Park, according to Aston Villa fans!"

