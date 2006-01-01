Advertisement
  4. Arne Slot says senior Liverpool players must earn new contracts

Arne Slot will manage his first Premier League at Anfield today
Senior Liverpool players in the final year of their contracts must perform well to secure future deals at Anfield, new manager Arne Slot said ahead of Sunday's Premier League home game against Brentford.

Captain Virgil van Dijk, forward Mohamed Salah, and England international Trent Alexander-Arnold are on deals which expire at the end of the season.

"The only thing I have to do - this is what I do with all of them - is to bring the best out of them," Slot said in an interview with Sky Sports.

"If we bring the best out of them, and they perform really well, then it’s up to them if they want to sign, it’s up to us (the club) if we give them a new contract."

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker, who has two years remaining on his contract, told British media on Saturday he turned down a lucrative move to Saudi Arabia in the close season.

FootballPremier LeagueAlexander-Arnold Trentvan Dijk VirgilSalah MohamedAlissonLiverpoolBrentford
