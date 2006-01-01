Arsenal and Man Utd among clubs chasing Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee

Zirkzee could be heading to the Premier League

Arsenal and Manchester United are among a host of teams chasing Joshua Zirkzee (23) from Bologna.

The forward joined the club in August 2022 from Bayern Munich and has not looked out of place since.

Having scored 11 goals in 34 league games, he is now being linked to top teams around Europe.

Per Sky Sports, AC Milan and the two Premier League clubs hold the strongest interest.

Zirkzee's stats over the last two years Flashscore

Zirkzee is catching the eye of plenty of clubs this summer, as he has a modest release clause.

That clause reportedly stands at around £34 million.