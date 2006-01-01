Advertisement
  4. Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Manchester City

Manchester City's Erling Haaland clashes with Arsenal's Gabriel
Manchester City's Erling Haaland clashes with Arsenal's GabrielMichael Regan / Getty Images via AFP
Arsenal centre-half Gabriel Magalhaes (26) has stoked up the title rivalry between his side and Manchester City.

The Brazilian defender spoke after his team's 2-2 draw against City in the Premier League on Sunday.

The Gunners were down to 10 men for the second half but rallied to avoid defeat.

Post-game, Gunners defender Gabriel warned: "We are waiting for them at our ground."

Asked about an incident when Erling Haaland threw the ball at the back of his head, Gabriel said: "No, I don't remember it. I don't remember it.

"It's normal. But anyway, congratulations to the team for the draw.

"As I said, battle, war, provocation is normal in football and it is part of the game. It's over now. Now we are waiting for them at our ground."

