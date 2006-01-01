Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal

Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal

Rodri was injured during Man City's draw against Arsenal on Sunday
Rodri was injured during Man City's draw against Arsenal on Sunday
Manchester City and Spain midfielder Rodri (28) could miss the rest of the season due to an anterior cruciate ligament injury, according to reports in Spain on Monday.

Rodri limped off during City's 2-2 draw against Arsenal in the Premier League on Sunday after going down holding his right knee.

ESPN and Spanish sports daily Marca reported that tests on Monday have confirmed an ACL tear.

Rodri's loss would be a huge blow to City's hopes of winning a fifth consecutive Premier League title and ambitions of reclaiming the Champions League.

Rodri was injured during the first half against Arsenal on Sunday
Rodri was injured during the first half against Arsenal on SundayCarl Recine / GETTY IMAGES EUROPE / Getty Images via AFP

The former Atletico Madrid player has been touted as a potential Ballon d'Or winner this year after his influential role in City's latest Premier League title and Spain's success at Euro 2024.

"Rodri is strong. He leaves the pitch in this action because he felt something, otherwise Rodri stays there," City boss Pep Guardiola said after the Arsenal match.

"He's the best holding midfielder in the world, he is a potential Ballon d'Or winner. I would love for him to win (the Ballon d'Or)."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueRodrigo HernandezManchester CityArsenal
