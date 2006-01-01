Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Walker explains frustration with referee Oliver over Arsenal equaliser

Walker explains frustration with referee Oliver over Arsenal equaliser

Manchester City's Kyle Walker appeals to referee Michael Oliver in response to Arsenal's first goal
Manchester City's Kyle Walker appeals to referee Michael Oliver in response to Arsenal's first goalMartin Rickett / PA Images / Profimedia
Manchester City captain Kyle Walker (34) says ref Michael Oliver left him out of position for Arsenal's equaliser during yesterday's 2-2 draw at the Etihad.

Walker insists Oliver allowed Arsenal to take a free-kick without allowing him to get back into position after originally calling him over to speak with him.

Walker told Radio 5 Live: "I'm not ever going to come on national TV, national radio and start slagging people off because there's enough of that going on around in the world.

"What I'm saying is I've not gone over to the referee. Me and Bukayo (Saka) have not gone over to the referee - he's called us over.

"So if I'm being called over to the referee, he then should wait and allow me to get back in position before the ball is then gone over my head.

"So if I go over to the referee by my own accord and I'm out of position, it's my fault. But I'm in position, he's called the two captains obviously to calm the players down.

"I'm walking back saying, 'Lads, concentrate, nothing stupid, make sure we get through this'. The ball is then going over my head.

"Me and Mike have a very good relationship and I think he has a very hard job, especially at the top level. So that's not me being critical of him. I know he has a hard enough job, he's got 22 angry players screaming at him continuously.

"If he calls me over, if I go over of my own accord, fair enough. But for him to call both captains over and then not let me get back in position...

"If I was a goalkeeper, does he let me get back in my net? Of course. I'm a defender, I'm the first line of defence he should let me get back in and be set and then blow the whistle."

Catch up on the match here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueKyle WalkerArsenalManchester City
Related Articles
'Do your job': Arsenal's Calafiori unhappy with Trossard red card
Top of the table tussle to shot-shy United: Talking points from the Premier League weekend
Mikel Arteta proud as Arsenal salvage point from 'impossible' position
Show more
Football
Lopetegui ready to learn from mistakes ahead of League Cup trip to Liverpool
Inter midfielder Barella out for at least two games with thigh injury
Turkish Super Lig Weekly: Galatasaray make title statement with imperious win at Fenerbahce
Erik ten Hag says expanded schedules make injuries 'almost unavoidable'
Barcelona boss Flick backing keeper Pena to cover for injured Ter Stegen
Mikel Arteta stands by Arsenal's defensive tactics after Manchester City clash
Rodri absence would be an ominous blow for Manchester City in title race
The Calcio Comment: Fonseca safe for now as his 'new' AC Milan stun Inter
Arsenal defender Gabriel fires fresh message at Haaland and Manchester City
Liverpool's Slot grateful for Alexander-Arnold support in Klopp succession
Most Read
Manchester City's Rodri 'out for season' after ACL injury against Arsenal
Serie A game between Atalanta and Como postponed after downpour
Wright blasts Manchester City's Haaland for throwing ball at Arsenal's Gabriel
Barcelona goalkeeper Ter Stegen set to miss season after knee operation

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings