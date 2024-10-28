Arsenal's Bukayo Saka unhappy with Liverpool draw as he marks 50 Premier League goals

Bukayo Saka (23) became the youngest Arsenal player to score 50 Premier League goals when he returned from a hamstring injury in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Liverpool, but the winger was disappointed to drop two points after being on the verge of a crucial win.

Saka, who was injured during England's loss to Greece earlier this month, scored early to become the league's seventh youngest player to reach 50 goals at 23 years and 52 days, eight days older than when England's top scorer Harry Kane netted his 50th Premier League goal.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler remains the youngest to reach the milestone at 20 years and 252 days, ahead of fellow strikers Michael Owen, Wayne Rooney and Romelu Lukaku, with Cristiano Ronaldo the fifth youngest.

"I hate to miss games, so I was buzzing to be back. I had this game in mind to come back for and I was feeling good out there, and I was happy to get an early goal," Saka told Arsenal's official website.

"We are disappointed. I feel like we didn't show our best selves for 90 minutes and it cost us in the end. We believe we should have won it."

Manager Mikel Arteta also praised Saka's consistency as one of the positives in the match that saw key players Gabriel Magalhaes and Jurrien Timber leave the field with injuries.

"After a few weeks off, the way he played and competed was exceptional. I think we had some big, big individual performances in the team," Arteta said.

Third-placed Arsenal, who lost at Bournemouth last weekend, now trail leaders Manchester City by five points. Arsenal continue their league campaign at Newcastle United on Saturday.