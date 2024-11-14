Advertisement
  4. Arsenal's White undergoes surgery on knee, could be out for rest of year

Ansser Sadiq / Tribal Football
Arsenal's Ben White looks on
Arsenal's Ben White looks onGiuseppe Maffia / NurPhoto via AFP
Arsenal defender Ben White (27) has handed his club yet another blow on the injury front.

The right-back, who can also fill in at centre-half, could be out for the rest of the year. Per The Mirror, White has received surgery on a knee problem that was troubling him for some time.

He will now be out of their entire holiday schedule, which will make or break their title chances.

It is a huge blow for manager Mikel Arteta and the rest of White’s teammates, given his importance in the side.

Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are also struggling with niggles, having pulled out of the England squad this week.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBen WhiteArsenal
