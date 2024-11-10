Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Three key talking points from the Premier League: City, Arsenal & Spurs stumble

Three key talking points from the Premier League: City, Arsenal & Spurs stumble

AFP
Pep Guardiola takes his seat ahead of Man City's defeat at Brighton on Saturday
Pep Guardiola takes his seat ahead of Man City's defeat at Brighton on SaturdayGlyn KIRK / AFP
Liverpool stretched five points clear at the top of the Premier League after an unprecedented collapse for Pep Guardiola's Manchester City continued in a 2-1 defeat at Brighton.

Arsenal's winless run also extended to four league games to fall nine points off the pace after a 1-1 draw at Chelsea.

Liverpool took full advantage in grinding out a 2-0 victory over Aston Villa to take a huge step towards just a second league title in 35 years.

AFP Sports looks at three talking points from the Premier League weekend.

City run out of gas

For the first time in his managerial career, Guardiola has now lost four consecutive matches as his injury-hit side faded in the second half at the Amex.

Erling Haaland gave the visitors a half-time lead, but City were penned back and eventually punished late on by Brighton substitutes Joao Pedro and Matt O'Riley.

"The level we are playing is really good in certain moments but we are not able to continue for a long time," said Guardiola.

"We were not consistent to maintain our game and our intensity and press and be aggressive for 90 minutes."

Guardiola is counting on the return of key players from injury to turn the tide after the international break.

However, he also conceded that after four consecutive titles, it may now be another team's time to shine.

City host Spurs in their next outing before a visit to Liverpool on December 1st.

Defeat at Anfield could give the champions a mountain even they cannot climb against a Liverpool in ruthless form under Arne Slot.

'Dark and difficult' days for Arsenal

If City were to be knocked off their perch, Arsenal were expected to be the ones to take the crown at the beginning of the season.

After finishing second to Guardiola's men in each of the past two campaigns, Mikel Arteta's squad was tooled up with more reinforcements in a bid to land a first league title since 2004.

But they have won just three of their last nine matches in the competition.

"When it gets nasty, show your teeth and show how much you want it," Arteta urged his players after Chelsea came from behind to claim a point at Stamford Bridge.

"When you are in Disneyland, everything is beautiful and everyone is nice to you. When it gets dark and difficult, that is the time to show your courage."

Yet there was a flicker of hope for the Gunners despite dropping two more points.

The absence of influential captain Martin Odegaard with an ankle injury had been crucial but the Norway midfielder finally made his first Arsenal start since August 31st and provided a sublime pass for Gabriel Martinelli's opener.

Slow starts puzzle Postecoglou

Tottenham could have moved into the top four with victory over Ipswich but instead slipped to 10th after the visitors secured their first Premier League win for 22 years.

Spurs paid for a familiar slow start as for the 13th time in 15 home league games in 2024 they fell behind.

In eight of the previous 12, Ange Postecoglou's men battled back for victory but this time left themselves with too much to do after Sammie Szmodics and Liam Delap gave Ipswich a 2-0 half-time lead.

"From my perspective, unacceptable, because we started the game nowhere near the levels we needed to be," said Postecoglou.

The former Australia boss is still struggling for answers to an inconsistency that has dogged Spurs for decades.

Comprehensive wins over Manchester United, Aston Villa and West Ham have been mixed with five defeats in 11 league games.

"We've been inconsistent this year, fair to say, we shouldn't be that inconsistent," he added.

"When you are, that responsibility lies with me to try to help the players overcome that."

Full standings
Full standingsFlashscore

Follow the Premier League here.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueManchester CityArsenalTottenhamLiverpoolBrighton
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Arsenal's Rice a doubt for Chelsea, Man City without Stones & Dias
Arsenal and Manchester City look to recover after league blips as title race hots up
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Show more
Football
FIFA recommended to pause process to choose Saudi Arabia as 2034 FIFA World Cup host
Inzaghi satisfied with Inter performance in their draw against Napoli in the Serie A
Girona coach Michel relieved to get win as his side sneaks past stubborn Getafe side
After a shock defeat by Real Sociedad, Flick finds no excuses for Barca's poor performance
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Updated
Real Sociedad stun in-form Barcelona to claim shock scalp in LaLiga
Captain Lacazette scores as Lyon defeat St Etienne in Rhone-Alpes derby
Napoli remain top of Serie A after gripping draw with champions Inter in heavyweight clash
France to deploy 4,000 police for Nations League tie with Israeli fans urged not to attend
Most Read
Alexander Ovechkin Goal Tracker: Capitals star closing in on Gretzky's record
Krejcikova demands more respect after 'unprofessional' commentary remarks
Football Tracker: Inter & Napoli can't be separated, Barcelona suffer shock loss
Gauff fights back to beat Zheng to WTA Finals title and record payout in Riyadh

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings