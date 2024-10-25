Arteta: Wounded Arsenal must show 'ruthless mentality' against Liverpool

Mikel Arteta says Arsenal cannot afford to feel sorry for themselves after a rash of injuries and William Saliba's suspension ruined their preparation for Sunday's blockbuster clash with Premier League leaders Liverpool.

Arteta's side will be without Saliba after his red card in last weekend's shock defeat at Bournemouth, with the Arsenal boss sweating on the fitness of several key players.

Bukayo Saka, Riccardo Calafiori and Jurrien Timber are all in a race against time to be fit for Liverpool's visit to the Emirates Stadium on Sunday.

"We're going to do our very best to somehow have them available. It's very uncertain," Arteta told reporters on Friday.

The Gunners have also been without captain Martin Odegaard since the Norway midfielder was injured on international duty in early September.

Facing in-form Liverpool without so many stars is a daunting task, but Arteta is adamant his players will rise to the challenge.

"This is the game. Obviously we didn't want to be in this situation but we are lucky to have the squad we have. Don't feel sorry for ourselves," Arteta said.

"In a lot of cases it's been very bad luck. It is difficult to control. It's about how we react. The team has to have the resources to mentally adapt to that.

"We have had very difficult and challenging moments but I don't think this is one of them.

"We are a good team and know how difficult we can be for the opponent. We have that ruthless mentality I love."

'Really great moment'

Third-placed Arsenal are four points behind Liverpool after losing ground on Arne Slot's men last weekend.

Arsenal's response to their first defeat in all competitions since April was a lethargic 1-0 win against Shakhtar Donetsk in the Champions League on Tuesday.

Saliba was able to play against Shakhtar but the loss of his formidable partnership with Gabriel Magalhaes could be crucial in the Liverpool showdown.

Ben White is a candidate to move from right-back to join Gabriel at the heart of Arsenal's defence.

"It's true that partnership (with Saliba and Gabriel) has been very stable. There are other players who have played there before so we have to find a solution," Arteta said.

Liverpool have impressed in Slot's first season in charge after the former Feyenoord boss replaced Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

The Reds have won 11 of their 12 games in all competitions, with the lone loss coming against Nottingham Forest.

Arteta believes Slot has benefited from a quality squad and solid culture, from the dressing room to the boardroom.

"For me they are one of the best teams in the last decade. They are in a really great moment, because of the infrastructure and the players," he said.

"Arne Slot has inherited a team that was already successful. He has given them his own touch. You can see his fingerprints. You look at that team and think they are going to be contenders."