Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Ayew hails Leicester spirit for comeback win against Southampton

Ayew hails Leicester spirit for comeback win against Southampton

Leicester's players celebrate in front of their fans
Leicester's players celebrate in front of their fansAdam Davy / PA Images / Profimedia
Leicester City striker Jordan Ayew (33) says their victory at Southampton on Saturday was deserved.

Ayew struck as the Foxes came from 2-0 down to win 2-3 at St Mary's.

"Massive three points, back-to-back wins especially after the international break is not easy," he said.

"We did well, we fought, we pushed them and pushed ourselves as well and got the three points. Onto the next one.

"I just think there was more desire, more intent, more positivity in our mindset. That's what made a difference."

On staying on the edge of the box for his goal, Ayew also stated: "It was just natural instinct. Luckily the ball came, it wasn't easy but I managed to score. We're all happy and hopefully, there is more to come.

"Everyone was happy and that's what we play football for, these kinds of moments. 

"We just need to stay humble because we were losing 2-0 so all is not perfect. It's not going to be every weekend like this, it's going to be tough. But we have a quality group, we believe in ourselves, we believe in our manager. We are going to give our best for the club. 

"We are a group of 25 or 26 players and everyone will play a part this season. It's not only 11 players and we all need to stay positive and work hard for the team."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueJordan AyewLeicesterSouthampton
Related Articles
Who's Missing: Liverpool's clash with Chelsea comes too soon for Alisson
Liverpool face Chelsea title test while Ten Hag fights to avoid sack
Managers hail Tuchel's credentials but call for opportunities for English coaches
Show more
Football
Football Tracker: Kvaratskhelia fires Napoli ahead at Empoli as busy Sunday gets underway
Updated
French football league condemns homophobic chants at PSG match
Rice insists title contenders Arsenal must stop the 'silly' red cards
Postecoglou delighted with leadership of Spurs trio in West Ham win
Brazil star Neymar returns to Al Hilal training after injury layoff
Aston Villa striving for consistency after best start to season in 26 years, says Emery
EXCLUSIVE: Ken Kenyatta first casualty as Kakamega Homeboyz fire under-performing coach
EXCLUSIVE: Australia's Genreau on life in Ligue 1 and beating Argentina at the Olympics
Thiago Motta wants more determined Juventus after late Lazio victory
Most Read
Football Tracker: Kvaratskhelia fires Napoli ahead at Empoli as busy Sunday gets underway
Tennis Tracker: Sinner beats Alcaraz to win Six Kings Slam, Djokovic defeats Nadal
'Don't leave tennis': Djokovic asks Nadal to delay retirement after Saudi showdown
Kenya’s Rising Stars write history by qualifying for the 2025 U20 AFCON

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings