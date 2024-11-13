Bentancur set for lengthy ban after racist remarks about Tottenham teammate Son

Tottenham are set to be without Rodrigo Bentancur (27) for several games as the Football Association decides on a guilty verdict after his racist comments made about teammate Son Heung-Min (32).

The midfielder was charged by the FA for suggesting South Korean teammate Son and his cousins "all look the same" back in September.

Bentancur quickly apologised, claiming it was a "very bad joke" but now Standard Sport reports that the FA have found him guilty meaning he could be out for up to 12 matches.

However, he will reportedly receive a lighter, seven-game ban meaning he will miss huge clashes against Chelsea, Manchester City, Manchester United and Liverpool over the next three months.

These games will be vital for manager Ange Postecoglou whose job has already come under pressure after a slow start to the season.

Being without Bentancur could be a big loss for a midfield that is already lacking creativity this season, especially against top sides.