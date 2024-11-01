Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. In-form Aston Villa are underdogs against Tottenham, says manager Emery

In-form Aston Villa are underdogs against Tottenham, says manager Emery

AFP
Aston Villa manager Unai Emery
Aston Villa manager Unai EmeryNick Potts / PA Images / Profimedia
Unai Emery (52) said Tottenham are "favourites" to finish above his Aston Villa team due to their bigger budget as the top-four hopefuls prepare to meet in the Premier League on Sunday.

Fourth-placed Villa visit north London five points clear of Ange Postecoglou's men and have finished above Spurs in the past two seasons.

But Villa's Spanish boss Emery said Tottenham's greater resources made them favourites for the match and to finish higher in the league.

"They are the favourites in front of us for the season and favourites for the match on Sunday," he said on Friday.

"But we are competing and we are being confident in how we are doing our way.

"We are trying to be contenders with those teams like Tottenham, or Chelsea or Newcastle, to compete with them in the top seven, top six, it is a really great match."

Emery, whose team have made an electrifying start to their Champions League campaign, added: "I have to tell everybody, there are another seven teams in front of us in the beginning, with the budget.

"But we are competing and in the last two years we are progressively getting better and keeping the same level we are trying to set as a target."

Tottenham's 2-1 League Cup victory over Manchester City in midweek came after a below-par display in a 1-0 defeat at Crystal Palace last week and made it eight wins in their past 10 matches in all competitions.

But only three of those victories have been in the Premier League and Postecoglou knows his eighth-placed team must find greater consistency.

He said: "In the league we have had some disappointing results but really only one disappointing performance and that was the Palace game. It wasn't a great performance and we got what we deserved.

"We continue to evolve, learn from that and when we have had disappointments, we bounce back straight away, which I think is important.

"It is part of the evolution of the team. It is not going to be a smooth ride but within that we don't want there to be too many times when we are not playing the football we want to.

"I have said it to the players, 'If you want to grow a beautiful garden you have to handle some fertiliser'. That is the only way it will happen."

Spurs captain Son Heung-Min missed Wednesday's win against City with an injury but returned to training on Friday.

The South Korean has missed three of Tottenham's past four Premier League matches but looks likely to be fit to face Villa.

"Son has trained today. If he gets through training tomorrow, he should be OK," said Postecoglou.

Spurs will be without defender Micky van de Ven, who suffered a hamstring injury against City, but Postecoglou said he should return after this month's international break.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueMicky van de VenHeung-Min SonTottenhamAston Villa
Related Articles
Tottenham defender Van de Ven out with hamstring strain until after international break
Arsenal face stern Newcastle test as Manchester United look to end poor form
Who's Missing: Saka a doubt as Jota out of Arsenal vs Liverpool clash
Show more
Football
Late Fofana strike rescues point for Lyon at high-flying Lille in Ligue 1
Guridi goal the difference as Alaves snap losing streak with Mallorca win
Nubel stars as Stuttgart hold on for draw at wasteful Bayer Leverkusen
Who's Missing: Manchester City facing injury crisis, Arsenal without key players
Ligue 1 title contenders Monaco stunned at home by resurgent Angers
Legendary striker Dwight Yorke appointed Trinidad and Tobago manager
Chelsea boss Maresca welcoming reunion with ex-teammate Van Nistelrooy at United
Current and former Manchester United players back incoming head coach Amorim
Wolves sporting director handed ban for misconduct after Manchester City loss
Most Read
Sporting's Ruben Amorim named new Manchester United head coach from mid-November
De Gea delivers as Fiorentina edge Genoa to move into Serie A's top four
Alcaraz dumped out of Paris Masters by 18th-ranked Humbert in third round
Conte 'so happy' with his players as high-flying Napoli prepare to host Atalanta

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur www.joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings