Bolo calls on Gor Mahia fans to protect ‘integrity of the game’ after attack on manager

Former Gor Mahia official Sally Bolo has called on the club’s fans to refrain from attacking team officials following the ugly incidents witnessed after their Football Kenya Federation (FKF) Premier League fixture against Murang’a Seal on Saturday, October 2nd.

Ugly scenes were witnessed after the record league champions threw away a 2-0 first-half lead to draw 2-2 against the visiting side at Machakos Stadium. K’Ogalo had gone into the fixture seeking to make amends having lost their previous encounter 2-1 against Nairobi City Stars.

The Green Army went into the game missing the services of key players among them Rooney Onyango, Austine Odhiambo, and Sylvester Owino, who were with the Harambee Stars squad in Uganda for the return leg of the 2024 Africa Nations Championships (CHAN) qualifiers. The fixture at Stade Nelson Mandela Stadium ended in a 1-1 draw with South Sudan’s Bright Stars advancing to the next round at the expense of Kenya on a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

Musa Masika and Enock Morrison were drafted into the starting XI having missed the Simba wa Nairobi game after being suspended by Neiva for playing in an unsanctioned friendly for Mosquito FC.

It was K’Ogalo, who looked the better side in the opening exchanges and after a flurry of missed chances, they finally took the lead in the 17th minute when Shariff Musa completed a solo move to slot home.

Masika doubled K’Ogalo’s lead in the 41st minute after finishing off a superb cross from Morrison and they headed into the half-time break leading 2-0, but the second half turned against them as the visitors took control of the game.

Joseph Irungu reduced the deficit for Murang’a in the 51st minute before Elly Saenyi stunned the mighty K’Ogalo with a late goal for the 2-2 draw.

Immediately after the final whistle, incensed K’Ogalo fans descended onto the pitch specifically baying for the blood of coach Martins Neiva while demanding for answers owing to the recent poor results.

It required the intervention of police, who threw teargas canisters to disperse the rowdy fans and shield Gor Mahia players and coach Neiva to safety. The draw saw K’Ogalo remain in position eighth of the 18-team table with eight points from five matches, while Murang’a are a place above them with nine points from seven matches.

“I strongly condemn Saturday’s incident at Machakos Stadium where Gor Mahia head coach Leonardo Neiva was assaulted by fans following the draw with Murang’a Seal FC. Yes, it was painful to see the lead slip away, but resorting to violence is never the answer,” Bolo in a statement obtained by Flashscore.

“To the Green Army, we must remember that passion for our team should never cross the line into violence, but we should ensure that our frustrations are expressed constructively, protecting the integrity and professionalism of our game.”

Bolo admitted to having read mischief in the way the fans went straight and singled out coach Neiva, saying the attack was premeditated because other members of the technical bench were not targeted.

“It’s disappointing... in all of Gor Mahia’s history, fans have never resorted to physically attacking a coach - at most, there were only minor pressures or warnings to instil respect- but Saturday’s targeted attack was different; it appears premeditated, given that only the head coach was singled out.”

Bolo went further, urging club chairman Ambrose Rachier to investigate the matter and ensure that those responsible are dealt with accordingly.

“I urge club chairman Ambrose (Rachier) to conduct a thorough investigation and ensure that those responsible are held accountable.”

On the outcome of the game, Bolo said: “We accept the result and take it in stride. Eyes forward, ready for the next challenge.”

However, Bolo called on Gor Mahia players and the technical bench to arrest the poor form and further called on those not able to meet the club’s expectations to ship out.

“Our loyal fans deserve better. This loss and draw (against City Stars and Murang’a Seal) is a wake-up call. It’s time for our players, the technical bench, and management to step up,” explained Bolo.

“If you can’t meet the expectations of this Green Army, then it’s time to ship out because the K’Ogalo pride runs deep, and our fans will accept nothing less.”

When reached for a comment over the attack, coach Martins Neiva refused to comment on the matter but told Flashscore: “I am just very disappointed.” When pressed to explain what happened, he said: “No comment.”

Pressed further, Martins Neiva said: “Everyone can see what happened, no comment, no interviews, please.”

Mathare United end KCB’s seven-game unbeaten run

Meanwhile, KCB’s unbeaten start to the FKF Premier League came to a bitter end after they suffered a 1-0 defeat against promoted Mathare United on Sunday, November 3rd.

The Bankers went into the matchday eight fixture having registered five wins and two draws, and they were sitting at the top of the 18-team table with 17 points.

However, the ‘Slum Boys’ came with other ideas as they dominated the Bankers throughout the fixture managing to score what turned out to be the winner in the 55th minute through Meshack Ochieno.

“I knew we are coming together as a team, since our win against Bidco, I told my players to keep the focus and do the job, and I am happy we are the side to beat KCB,” said Mathare coach John Kamau.

“KCB are a very stubborn side. They proved difficult to break down in the first half but once we scored in the second half, we continued to play and defend well, it is a deserved win for my boys, and we now take a rest and focus on the next match.”

Despite the defeat, KCB remained top with 17 points while Mathare, who have now won three matches after a disastrous start to the season, are fourth with 11 points.

Following KCB’s defeat, only two teams remain unbeaten in the top flight - Bandari FC and Kenya Police.

At SportPesa Arena in Muranga, AFC Leopards head coach Tomas Trucha needed tight security to escape the wrath of Ingwe fans after they suffered a 2-0 defeat against Ulinzi Stars.

Ingwe went into the game having lost their previous fixture 1-0 against Murang’a Seal and they found the going tough when the soldiers took the lead in the 67th minute courtesy of Yakeen Mutheli.

The soldiers then doubled their lead at the stoppages when Boniface Muchiri found space inside Ingwe’s danger zone before unleashing a right-footed effort to the top corner of the roof.

At the final whistle, Ingwe fans bayed for Trucha’s blood while demanding answers following the team’s poor results. Trucha was roughed up before security came to his rescue. The fans also bayed for the blood of chairman Dan Shikanda, who was whisked away before they could descend on him.

The outcome left Ingwe in the fifth position with 10 points from five matches, accumulated from three wins, three defeats and one draw while the win propelled Ulinzi to eighth position with nine points from seven matches.

Promoted Mara Sugar continued with their fine start to the season after edging out Bidco United 2-0. Meshack Karani put the visiting side ahead with only four minutes played before Mike Isabwa ensured they went into the half-time break leading 2-0 with a beautifully taken strike in the 43rd minute.

Mara are now second on the log with 14 points, three less than leaders KCB while Bidco, who have now lost three matches, dropped on 13th with six points from seven matches.