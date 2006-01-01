Bournemouth reportedly reach agreement to sign Porto's Evanilson

According to transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano, Bournemouth have reached an agreement to buy Evanilson (24) from Porto for 47 million euros (£40.1m).

The Italian journalist came forward with the information on Thursday, guaranteeing that there is an agreement between the two parties and that a medical is already scheduled.

The Portuguese press points to the deal materialising for 37 million euros immediately, plus 10 million euros in add-ons.

Bournemouth see Evanilson as the ideal replacement for Dominic Solanke, the team's figurehead in recent seasons, who left for Tottenham earlier in the transfer window for a fee in excess of 70 million euros (£59.8m).

On the Porto side, Evanilson will provide a significant and much-needed boost to the Dragons' budget, who have alternatives in the squad such as Fran Navarro, Danny Namaso and Toni Martínez.

The Brazilian international, who took part in the last Copa America, had his most productive campaign last season, being FC Porto's top scorer with 25 goals in 42 appearances, including a hat-trick in the Champions League against Antwerp.

Born in Fortaleza, Evanilson arrived in the north of Portugal in 2020/21, initially playing for the B team, where he scored six goals in five games, becoming part of the first team in a somewhat irregular way, but one that convinced Sergio Conceicao.

In 2021/22, his first season as a regular, he scored 21 goals in 46 games. In all, he scored 60 goals and registered 17 assists in 154 games with the Portuguese giants.