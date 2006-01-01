Advertisement
  4. Tottenham announce signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth

Tottenham announce signing of Dominic Solanke from Bournemouth

Tottenham have completed the signing of Dominic Solanke (26) from Bournemouth, the club revealed on Saturday.

The English striker has joined the club until 2030 for a fee in the region of £65 million.

Spurs will pay an initial £55m with £10m in add-ons for Solanke, who becomes the London club's fourth signing of the summer after Yang Min-hyuk, Lucas Bergvall and Archie Gray.

He scored 19 times in the Premier League last season, finishing fourth in the goalscoring charts. He ended the campaign with 21 goals in 42 appearances across all competitions.

Solanke's former club, Liverpool - who sold him to the south coast club for £19 million in 2019 - are understood to have a 20 per cent sell-on clause on any profit made by the Cherries from his sale.

