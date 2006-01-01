Spurs sign teenager Archie Gray from Leeds on six-year deal

Spurs sign teenager Archie Gray from Leeds on six-year deal

Archie Gray made 47 league appearances for Leeds last season
Archie Gray made 47 league appearances for Leeds last seasonReuters
Tottenham Hotspur have signed midfielder Archie Gray (18) from English Championship side Leeds United on a contract until 2030, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.

The clubs did not disclose financial details of the deal, but British media reported the deal was worth around 40 million pounds.

Leeds said Spurs met a release clause that was triggered after they failed to get promoted to the Premier League at the first attempt after being relegated in 2023.

"Archie is part of the Gray footballing dynasty at Leeds – his father Andy, grandfather Frank and great uncle Eddie all notably played for the club," Spurs said in a statement.

A product of Leeds academy, Gray made his senior debut last season.

"Understanding the attraction of Premier League and European football, the club, with a heavy heart, agreed the transfer, but the move has strengthened the board's resolve to ultimately return Leeds to a position where it can meet the footballing ambitions of even its brightest stars," Leeds said.

