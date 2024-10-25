Advertisement
Scores
News
More
  Flashscore News
  Football
  Premier League
  Bournemouth's Scott sidelined after knee surgery, Sinisterra to miss Aston Villa clash

Bournemouth's Scott sidelined after knee surgery, Sinisterra to miss Aston Villa clash

Reuters
Scott has featured in all eight league matches for Bournemouth this season
Scott has featured in all eight league matches for Bournemouth this seasonREUTERS / Molly Darlington
Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott (21) is set for a spell on the sidelines after he had knee surgery while winger Luis Sinisterra (25) is out with a hamstring injury, manager Andoni Iraola (42) said ahead of Saturday's Premier League game at Aston Villa.

Iraola said Scott, who has featured in all eight league matches this season, trained well after Bournemouth's 2-0 win over Arsenal last weekend but the midfielder complained of knee pain after a session.

"He felt after training this week that his knee was blocked. We did an MRI and they could see it was in the meniscus," Iraola told reporters on Friday.

"We decided to have the surgery and lucky for him the surgery could repair his meniscus, even if it means he will be out for a little bit more time."

Iraola said Sinisterra was uncomfortable with his hamstring and the winger might take a week to recover.

"He came with some hamstring issues after the break. He could play the game and continue training but there was a moment this week where he felt he could not continue," Iraola said.

"It does not look like something big, it may be a matter of just one week. He is out for tomorrow though, yes."

Iraola said in order to beat Villa, Bournemouth, who are 11th in the standings, will have to reproduce their performance against Arsenal.

Villa are fourth in the Premier League with 17 points and top of the table in the new-look Champions League.

"They (Villa) are having great results, they come on a great run of performances and results. For sure, they are very dangerous," the manager said.

"We have to be at the same level we were against Arsenal – or better – if we want to take something from the game."

