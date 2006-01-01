Advertisement
  Brentford sign Brazilian forward Gustavo Nunes from Gremio

Brentford sign Brazilian forward Gustavo Nunes from Gremio

Nunes has signed a six-year contract with Brentford
Brentford have signed teenage forward Gustavo Nunes (18) from Brazilian Serie A side Gremio, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

Nunes has signed a six-year contract, with an option to extend the deal by two years, Brentford said.

"It is another good signing, we have fought with other clubs," Brentford coach Thomas Frank told the club website.

"He is a winger who can go past players one-on-one. He is direct and he can create. Gustavo has a lot of potential and of course we need to maximise that in every aspect. He needs time to settle, but this is a very exciting signing."

Nunes joined Gremio's youth academy in 2021 and made his first-team debut in February 2024.

He made 20 appearances for Gremio in the Brazilian top flight this season, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

