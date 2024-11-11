Brighton defender Van Hecke plays down furious exchange with Guardiola

Brighton defender Jan Paul van Hecke (24) insisted that his heated exchange with Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was not a big issue.

Van Hecke was approached by Guardiola after the final whistle following Brighton's 2-1 win, with the two in animated discussions.

However, the defender was not critical of Guardiola, stating the two were just discussing an incident late in the game when the centre-half tussled with Ciy forward Erling Haaland.

“We were just speaking about the foul at the end in the box. He asked me what happened in the box and I explained,” Van Hecke stated post-game.

“He congratulated me. I said they had a great team. He is a great manager.

“You see the way his team played at the end of last season when we lost 4-0.”

The defender added: “I felt like the whole game I was in the rondo. I only have a lot of respect for him.”