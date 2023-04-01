Brighton reach agreement for Ansu Fati loan deal

Brighton have reached a full agreement to sign Barcelona winger Ansu Fati (20) on a season-long loan.

Fati is set to travel to England for a medical on Thursday after settling on personal terms ahead of the move, according to The Athletic.

The deal will not incorporate an option for Brighton to make the loan a permanent move.

Fati had been linked with another Premier League move to Tottenham but it is thought the North London club have been focused on a different profile of forward.

A full Spain international, Fati emerged onto the scene for Barcelona in 2019 as a 16-year-old and became the youngest player in La Liga history to score and assist in the same match.

He won the title with Barça last season, netting seven goals in 36 appearances and has gained nine caps for Spain.