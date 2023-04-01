Brighton reach agreement for Ansu Fati loan deal

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Brighton reach agreement for Ansu Fati loan deal
Brighton reach agreement for Ansu Fati loan deal
Barcelona winger Ansu Fati
Barcelona winger Ansu Fati
Profimedia
Brighton have reached a full agreement to sign Barcelona winger Ansu Fati (20) on a season-long loan.

Fati is set to travel to England for a medical on Thursday after settling on personal terms ahead of the move, according to The Athletic.

The deal will not incorporate an option for Brighton to make the loan a permanent move.

Fati had been linked with another Premier League move to Tottenham but it is thought the North London club have been focused on a different profile of forward.

A full Spain international, Fati emerged onto the scene for Barcelona in 2019 as a 16-year-old and became the youngest player in La Liga history to score and assist in the same match.

He won the title with Barça last season, netting seven goals in 36 appearances and has gained nine caps for Spain.

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueLaLigaFati AnsuBrightonBarcelona
Related Articles
Brighton acquire talented midfielder Carlos Baleba from French side Lille
Barcelona fight back against Villarreal in seven-goal thriller
David Moyes praises West Ham after long-awaited win over Brighton
Show more
Football
Transfer News LIVE: United make Cucurella offer, Roma sign Lukaku
Updated
Terzic demands improvement against Heidenheim
Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku makes loan move to Roma
Germany coach Flick drops Werner, Goretzka for friendlies
Haaland admits to taping mouth shut when he sleeps
Manchester City and rivals set for Champions League draw
UEFA will not follow 'absurd' added time rules, says official
Blow for Messi, Miami MLS playoff hopes as Cincinnati clinch
Rubiales' behaviour 'inappropriate', says UEFA president Ceferin
Most Read
Everything you need to know about the Champions League draw
Transfer News LIVE: United make Cucurella offer, Roma sign Lukaku
Injured Raphael Varane will miss Man Utd trip to Arsenal
Kvitova and Wozniacki renew rivalry at US Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
+18

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings