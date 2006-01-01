Bruno Guimaraes 'very happy' at Newcastle but unsure what future holds

Newcastle United ace Bruno Guimaraes (26) has been linked to several top clubs this summer.

The Brazilian is a huge target for both Manchester City and Liverpool, as Newcastle consider selling one or two starts to comply with Premier League financial rules.

Guimaraes has never been shy to talk about his long-term plans in the game, and he gave an interview to TNT Sports this week.

He stated: "Look, my future, to be honest, is in God's hands. I have a contract with Newcastle, I'm very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I've been doing for the club.

"In short, I have a contract, I'm happy. I don’t know what can happen, we know everything about Financial Fair Play, but what I can say is that I feel happy.

"Obviously it's very nice to have your name linked with big clubs, it shows that I'm doing my job well, but I'm not worried about it at all, as I said, I'm happy at the club. I'm very happy, so let's see what happens. I'm not in any hurry, I'm happy, and it's up to God, let's see what happens."