Bruno Guimaraes 'very happy' at Newcastle but unsure what future holds

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Premier League
  4. Bruno Guimaraes 'very happy' at Newcastle but unsure what future holds

Bruno Guimaraes 'very happy' at Newcastle but unsure what future holds

Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been the subject of transfer speculation
Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has been the subject of transfer speculationAction Plus
Newcastle United ace Bruno Guimaraes (26) has been linked to several top clubs this summer.

The Brazilian is a huge target for both Manchester City and Liverpool, as Newcastle consider selling one or two starts to comply with Premier League financial rules.

Guimaraes has never been shy to talk about his long-term plans in the game, and he gave an interview to TNT Sports this week.

He stated: "Look, my future, to be honest, is in God's hands. I have a contract with Newcastle, I'm very happy, as I said, I know how much they like me, I know everything I've been doing for the club.

"In short, I have a contract, I'm happy. I don’t know what can happen, we know everything about Financial Fair Play, but what I can say is that I feel happy.

"Obviously it's very nice to have your name linked with big clubs, it shows that I'm doing my job well, but I'm not worried about it at all, as I said, I'm happy at the club. I'm very happy, so let's see what happens. I'm not in any hurry, I'm happy, and it's up to God, let's see what happens."

Mentions
FootballPremier LeagueBruno GuimaraesNewcastle UtdTransfer News
Related Articles
Newcastle manager Howe desperate to keep Isak and Guimaraes
Eddie Howe says he is not losing sleep over Bruno Guimaraes future at Newcastle
Six interesting statistics from the 2023/24 Premier League season
Show more
Football
Kevin De Bruyne and Romelu Lukaku still the keys for rebuilding Belgium
Euro 2024 squads: The players that each nation will be taking to Germany
Barcelona defender Pau Cubarsi left out of Spain's Euro 2024 squad
Updated
Domenico Tedesco says Belgium will stick with 25-man selection for Euro 2024
EXCLUSIVE: Dele Olorundare says South Africa are out for revenge against Nigeria
Chelsea sign defender Tosin Adarabioyo from Fulham on free transfer
Southgate confident of winning over England fans with new-look Euros squad
Transfer News LIVE: Premier League giants set to battle it out for Sesko
Son tells South Korean football bosses not to rush coach search
Most Read
Grealish and Maguire out as Eze and Wharton make 26-man England squad
Gauff calls for video replays after controversial decision during semi-final loss
Zverev assault case ends with settlement as he contests French Open
Novak Djokovic undergoes successful knee surgery after withdrawing from French Open

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings