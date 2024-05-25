Six interesting statistics from the 2023/24 Premier League season

Six interesting statistics from the 2023/24 Premier League season

Micky van de Ven broke a record during the season
Micky van de Ven broke a record during the season
The 2023/24 Premier League season has come to a close. Manchester City won the title once again and all three of last season's promoted sides have been relegated.

Predictable? Perhaps. But it has been a record-breaking campaign nonetheless.

For example, Sheffield United conceded 104 goals - an unfortunate league record, but it goes hand-in-hand with a more fun one.

Across a 38-game season, the Premier League set a new record for goals scored in 2023/24 of 1,084, beating the previous record of 1,072.

That is just one statistic from an exhilarating season, so let's break down a few more.

Most powerful goal

Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby scored the Premier League's 'most powerful goal' in 2023/24, with his venomous strike against Wolves.

The Frenchman latched onto a loose ball after a Villa attack and unleashed an effort goal-ward, which clocked an average speed of 109.84kph.

It was the opening goal as Villa went on to win the match 2-0 at home.

Most productive attacking duo

Harry Kane and Son Heung-Min, Didier Drogba and Frank Lampard, Fernando Torres and Steven Gerrard...

These are some of the deadliest duos in Premier League history, but who were the best double-act of 2023/24?

It's a tight one, but Nottingham Forest's Chris Wood and Anthony Elanga were the most productive duo with six goals provided by the latter for the former.

Wood and Elanga celebrate together
Wood and Elanga celebrate together

Liverpool's Mohamed Salah and Darwin Nunez lag behind by just one as the Uruguayan set up the Egyptian a total of five times in 2023/24.

Most tackles

Hard-hitting Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha attempted the most tackles in the 2023/24 season, which likely doesn't come as a surprise.

He made 152 tackles and won 75 of them. For the sake of comparison, Sheffield United's Vinicius Souza won 76 tackles despite attempting less (125).

Palhinha contests for the ball
Palhinha contests for the ball

Here's the top ten: Palhinha - 152 tackles attempted (75 won); Joao Gomes - 128 (74); Vini Souza - 125 (76); Emerson - 106 (68); Tyrick Mitchell - 105 (60); Alexis Mac Allister - 99 (55); Antonee Robinson - 93 (58); Pedro Porro - 91 (63); Moises Caicedo - 91 (46); Mario Lemina - 90 (58).

Furthest distance covered

'He's the engine of the team,' is a phrase often uttered by commentators about players who seem to never stop running.

But who is the engine of engines in the Premier League? Based on the numbers from 2023/24, Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes appears to be the biggest gut-buster around.

He ran a collective distance of 423.09km last term, but he is one of six players to break the 400km mark.

Here are the others: Pascal Gross - 421.11km; Declan Rice - 412.96km; Conor Gallagher - 407.16km; Martin Odegaard - 401.31km; Sander Berge - 400.74km.

Fastest player 

Spurs defender Micky van de Ven clocked in the fastest sprint during the season.

The flying Dutchman is known for being rapid, but hitting a peak of 37.38kmph against Brentford in January broke the Premier League record.

Manchester City stalwart Kyle Walker set the record last season, clocking in at 37.31kmph against Everton in May 2023.

Most goals prevented

Based on numbers alone, it's often difficult to gauge just how good a goalkeeper is.

The Premier League's Golden Glove award is something that is often discussed as it's given to one player for a collective effort from an entire defence.

That said, one of the best metrics to pit goalkeepers against each other is just how many goals they prevented.

Though this may benefit good shot-stoppers playing for lesser teams, it is based entirely on how often the ball has been stopped from breaching the net by the man wearing gloves.

For the 2023/24 Premier League season, it's Jose Sa of Wolves who stopped the most. Despite conceding 57 times, xG stats suggest he should have shipped 66.45 (+9.45).

Sa on the final day of the season
Sa on the final day of the season
