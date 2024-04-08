Premier League Team of the Week: Newcastle players flourish at Fulham

As ever, it's time to look at who makes Flashscore's Team of the Week using our dedicated player ratings system.
GK: Martin Dubravka, 7.8 (Newcastle)
Martin Dubravka backstopped a Newcastle clean sheet as the Magpies claimed a 1-0 win over Fulham.
The Slovakia international helped the visitors survive plenty of first-half pressure on the way to making four saves and five high claims.
DEF: Bruno Guimaraes, 8.3 (Newcastle)
Bruno Guimaraes scored the lone goal of the game in Newcastle's win at Fulham and was his usual busy self throughout proceedings.
He rifled a loose rebound into the corner but also created four chances and won six duels.
DEF: Fabian Schar, 8.0 (Newcastle)
Another Newcastle player sees Fabian Schar join the ranks, and it is deserved given his display in central defence.
The 32-year-old was commanding at the back winning a game-high 11 duels while also making 13 clearances as Newcastle withstood all of Fulham's pressure.
DEF: Micky van de Ven, 8.2 (Tottenham)
Tottenham concluded the weekend in the top four with a 3-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest and Micky van de Ven was crucial to that.
The 22-year-old Dutchman won five ground duels and two tackles and capped off an excellent performance with a fierce strike into the top corner to restore Spurs' lead.
MID: Kevin De Bruyne, 9.6 (Manchester City)
A vintage Kevin De Bruyne display helped Manchester City overcome Crystal Palace 4-2 and help keep their title push going.
The Belgian had a hand in three of City's four goals, first curling a beautiful equaliser into the corner before teeing up Erling Haaland.
De Bruyne's second, which was his 100th City goal, saw him lash a left-footed effort well beyond the goalkeeper.
MID: James Ward-Prowse, 8.1 (West Ham)
The steady James Ward-Prowse continues to tick along for West Ham and his deliveries yet again had a key role as the Hammers came back to beat Wolves 2-1.
Ward-Prowse scored the game-winner directly from a corner, with the ball curling up and over the goalkeeper before finding its way in at the far post.
MID: Jordan Clark, 8.4 (Luton)
Jordan Clark enjoyed his weekend as he netted his first Premier League goal in an important 2-1 Luton win over Bournemouth.
The 30-year-old midfielder put in an all-action performance with three chances created, three tackles won and eight duels won, while he took his goal well after the ball dropped nicely into his path.
MID: Kai Havertz, 8.4 (Arsenal)
The revival of Kai Havertz continued with the German putting in a top shift in table-topping Arsenal's 3-0 win at Brighton.
Havertz was focal in the Gunners' victory, netting in the second half before assisting Leandro Trossard late in the game.
FWD: Ollie Watkins, 8.2 (Aston Villa)
The returning Ollie Watkins was back among the goals but was unable to push his Aston Villa side to a much-needed three points as they were held to a 3-3 draw with Brentford.
Watkins scored twice against his former side to take his tally up to 18 goals, heading in the opener before levelling the game late on.
FWD: Oli McBurnie, 8.2 (Sheffield United)
Oli McBurnie gave Sheffield United fans something to cheer about amid a dreary season after hitting a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.
McBurnie made himself a nuisance up front with his big frame winning 16 duels, while his goal saw him poke home from close range after a clever flick-on.
FWD: Dominic Calvert-Lewin, 8.2 (Everton)
It's now two goals in two games for Dominic Calvert-Lewin with the striker scoring the only goal of the game in Everton's 1-0 win against Burnley.
It was a freak but instinctive goal, though, with Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric taking too long to clear before blasting his kick off Calvert-Lewin, with the ball bouncing off him and into the net.