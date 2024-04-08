Premier League Team of the Week: Newcastle players flourish at Fulham

The Premier League continued to deliver after some frantic results in midweek with some excellent performances being put on display.

As ever, it's time to look at who makes Flashscore's Team of the Week using our dedicated player ratings system.

Premier League Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Martin Dubravka backstopped a Newcastle clean sheet as the Magpies claimed a 1-0 win over Fulham.

The Slovakia international helped the visitors survive plenty of first-half pressure on the way to making four saves and five high claims.

Bruno Guimaraes scored the lone goal of the game in Newcastle's win at Fulham and was his usual busy self throughout proceedings.

He rifled a loose rebound into the corner but also created four chances and won six duels.

Another Newcastle player sees Fabian Schar join the ranks, and it is deserved given his display in central defence.

The 32-year-old was commanding at the back winning a game-high 11 duels while also making 13 clearances as Newcastle withstood all of Fulham's pressure.

Tottenham concluded the weekend in the top four with a 3-1 win at home to Nottingham Forest and Micky van de Ven was crucial to that.

The 22-year-old Dutchman won five ground duels and two tackles and capped off an excellent performance with a fierce strike into the top corner to restore Spurs' lead.

A vintage Kevin De Bruyne display helped Manchester City overcome Crystal Palace 4-2 and help keep their title push going.

The Belgian had a hand in three of City's four goals, first curling a beautiful equaliser into the corner before teeing up Erling Haaland.

De Bruyne's second, which was his 100th City goal, saw him lash a left-footed effort well beyond the goalkeeper.

Kevin De Bruyne against Crystal Palace Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

The steady James Ward-Prowse continues to tick along for West Ham and his deliveries yet again had a key role as the Hammers came back to beat Wolves 2-1.

Ward-Prowse scored the game-winner directly from a corner, with the ball curling up and over the goalkeeper before finding its way in at the far post.

Jordan Clark enjoyed his weekend as he netted his first Premier League goal in an important 2-1 Luton win over Bournemouth.

The 30-year-old midfielder put in an all-action performance with three chances created, three tackles won and eight duels won, while he took his goal well after the ball dropped nicely into his path.

The revival of Kai Havertz continued with the German putting in a top shift in table-topping Arsenal's 3-0 win at Brighton.

Havertz was focal in the Gunners' victory, netting in the second half before assisting Leandro Trossard late in the game.

The returning Ollie Watkins was back among the goals but was unable to push his Aston Villa side to a much-needed three points as they were held to a 3-3 draw with Brentford.

Watkins scored twice against his former side to take his tally up to 18 goals, heading in the opener before levelling the game late on.

Oli McBurnie gave Sheffield United fans something to cheer about amid a dreary season after hitting a stoppage-time equaliser in a 2-2 draw with Chelsea.

McBurnie made himself a nuisance up front with his big frame winning 16 duels, while his goal saw him poke home from close range after a clever flick-on.

It's now two goals in two games for Dominic Calvert-Lewin with the striker scoring the only goal of the game in Everton's 1-0 win against Burnley.

It was a freak but instinctive goal, though, with Burnley goalkeeper Arijanet Muric taking too long to clear before blasting his kick off Calvert-Lewin, with the ball bouncing off him and into the net.