Premier League Team of the Week: Havertz and Watkins earn their spots after top displays

Havertz led Arsenal to a 6-0 win against Sheffield United
Havertz led Arsenal to a 6-0 win against Sheffield United
AFP / Flashscore
It's that time of the week again as another round of Premier League fixtures have passed, where Flashscore select the 11 best performers from the weekend and pull them together in our Team of the Week.

Our side is chosen using our dedicated player ratings system - find out more about that here.

Premier League Team of the Week
Marek Kratochvil

GK - Alphonse Areola, 9.1 (West Ham)

Alphonse Areola was the star of the show during West Ham's 3-1 win away at Everton, making a staggering nine saves throughout the match.

His main highlight was keeping out Beto's penalty, his second save from a spot kick this season.

The Frenchman's heroics earned him the joint-highest rating across the weekend.

DEF - Mads Roerslev, 8.2 (Brentford)

Danish wingback Mads Roerslev was the top performer during Brentford's 2-2 draw with Chelsea, earning the highest rating of any player to feature in the match.

He got himself on the scoresheet with a calm finish from close range and was a solid contributor for the Bees at both ends of the pitch, making three key passes while putting in three tackles and one interception.

DEF - Fabian Schar, 8.2 (Newcastle)

Newcastle defender Fabian Schar made a big contribution during their 3-0 win against Wolves, helping his side to a rare clean sheet and even chipping in at the other end of the pitch with an assist.

His solid performance helped limit the visitors to just three shots on target, as the Magpies got their push for European football back on track.

Schar's heat map
Opta by StatsPerform / Profimedia

DEF - Cristian Romero, 8.1 (Tottenham Hotspur)

Captain Cristian Romero led Spurs' superb comeback victory against Crystal Palace, putting his side in front late on in the match.

The Argentine was exceptional on the ball throughout the game, making 132 touches and completing 117 passes - helping Spurs to dominate the ball and get a much-needed victory.

MID - Harry Wilson, 8.4 (Fulham)

Fulham pulled off a superb 3-0 win against Brighton last weekend, with Harry Wilson pulling the strings in a fantastic victory for the Cottagers.

The winger opened the scoring with an excellent run and finish, cutting onto his left foot before curling into the far corner.

He then turned provider and delivered the cross for Fulham's second, nodded in by the in-form Rodrigo Muniz.

MID - Edson Alvarez, 8.7 (West Ham)

Edson Alvarez performed magnificently at the heart of West Ham's midfield during their win against Everton.

His defensive actions particularly stood out, making an impressive five tackles, five interceptions, three blocks and three clearances.

Alvarez capped off his showing with a goal in the dying stages of the game to confirm all three points for the Hammers.

MID - Rodri, 8.2 (Manchester City)

There was yet another superb midfield performance from Rodri as Manchester City came from behind to beat rivals Manchester United 3-1.

Despite going 1-0 down early on, City completely dominated the game and much of that was thanks to the usual exceptional work from Rodri in the middle of the park.

He made three key passes and was accurate with all 11 of his attempted long balls.

Rodri (R) keeps calm as Man Utd's players press
Profimedia

MID - James Maddison, 8.2 (Tottenham Hotspur)

James Maddison continued his return from injury with another top performance for Spurs.

The Englishman showed his creative spark throughout the game, setting up Romero's goal and making a further two key passes.

His return to full fitness will be invaluable to Spurs' push for Champions League football.

FWD - Phil Foden, 9.1 (Manchester City)

Another weekend passed where Phil Foden stole the show once again, this time through his efforts in the Manchester derby.

City's academy star netted a brace during their win, first equalising with a superb effort from range and then putting them ahead with a composed finish inside the box.

His performance also earned him a 9.1 rating, making him our Premier League Player of the Week!

Foden v Man Utd
Marek Kratochvil / AFP

FWD - Kai Havertz, 8.3 (Arsenal)

The polarising figure of Kai Havertz was back on form during Arsenal's 6-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, grabbing a goal and an assist at Bramall Lane.

Havertz has struggled to win over some supporters this season but showed just how lethal he can be when he is properly firing, albeit against very weak opposition.

FWD - Ollie Watkins, 8.2 (Aston Villa)

Ollie Watkins' wonderful campaign continued during Aston Villa's 3-2 win against Luton, with the striker finding the net twice in the first half.

His brace took him to 16 league goals for the season, just two behind Erling Haaland.

Watkins now has the most overall goal contributions in the league with 26, an incredible feat for Villa's main man.

Watkins' stats this season
Flashscore
