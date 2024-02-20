Premier League Team of the Week: Odegaard and Watkins impress

The latest set of Premier League fixtures have passed, so it's time again to select Flashscore's Team of the Week!

The side is selected using our player ratings system, with the best performers from each round of fixtures making it into the XI.

Premier League Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Goalkeeper

Thomas Kaminski (Luton) 7.7

Thomas Kaminski has been a somewhat unsung hero between the sticks for Luton this season, putting in a number of top performances as the Hatters hunt for survival in the Premier League.

That was no different in their 2-1 loss to Manchester United, with the Belgian making an impressive 6 saves - taking his total to 88 in total for the current campaign.

Defenders

Malo Gusto (Chelsea) 8.5

Chelsea were required to defend for the majority of their 1-1 draw against reigning champions Manchester City, with numerous players called upon to ensure the Blues came away with at least a point.

Malo Gusto was one of those players, putting in a top defensive showing with 10 clearances, eight tackles, one block and one interception.

He also had a positive impact in attack, creating two big chances in his rare ventures up the pitch.

Gusto's heat map v Man City Opta by StatsPerform / Profimedia

Jan Paul van Hecke (Brighton) 8.2

The first of three Brighton players to make our side off the back of their 5-0 thrashing of Sheffield United, Jan Paul van Hecke excelled for the Seagulls at the weekend.

Van Hecke continued what has been a superb campaign so far with another top performance - not giving the Blades any opportunities to get into the match.

The Dutchman made four clearances and three tackles against a weak opposition attack, never once looking troubled as his side stormed to victory.

Rodri (Manchester City) 8.1

Yet another crucial goal from Rodri ensured City came away with a point from their tricky fixture against Chelsea, with the Spaniard popping up late on to rifle in an equaliser late in the game.

Aside from the goal, the Spaniard was at his usual best with the ball, dictating the match and ensuring City always had some measure of control over their opponents.

Rodri made 82 accurate passes and won eleven duels, showing his authority during a difficult match.

Midfielders

Pascal Gross (Brighton) 9.0

Pascal Gross was the star of the show during Brighton's thrashing of Sheffield United, putting on a creative masterclass for the travelling side.

The German maintained an almost unbelievable 97 per cent pass accuracy, completing 116 of the 119 he attempted including nine key passes and one assist.

Gross has consistently been one of the most underrated players in the division, and his performance earned him the highest rating of anyone across the weekend - making him Flashscore's Premier League Player of the Week.

Gross v Sheffield United Marek Kratochvil / Profimedia

Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) 8.6

There was yet another impressive showing from Arsenal over the weekend, as they battered Burnley 5-0 at Turf Moor.

Martin Odegaard was central to their success on the road, scoring and assisting in what was a top midfield display.

His creative influence was clear throughout the match, making three key passes and hitting two shots on target as the Gunners strolled to another impressive three points.

Joao Gomes (Wolves) 8.3

Joao Gomes announced himself to a wider audience of Premier League supporters over the weekend, netting a brace in Wolves' hard-fought 2-1 win against Tottenham Hotspur.

Despite not seeing much of the ball, the Brazilian took both chances well when they came his way, first sending a well-placed header into the top corner before finishing off a superb counter to secure all three points.

Dwight McNeil (Everton) 8.5

Dwight McNeil was once again a vital component of Everton's attack as they came from behind to draw 1-1 against a managerless Crystal Palace.

The winger set up Amadou Onana for the Toffees' equaliser but also created three big chances and made five key passes - continuing his superb form in what is generally a poor attacking side.

Forwards

Simon Adingra (Brighton) 8.6

The third and final Brighton player to make our side, Simon Adingra marked his return from the Africa Cup of Nations with two goals in the Seagulls' win at Sheffield United.

His attacking form showed no sign of slowing down following AFCON, where he got an assist in the final as Ivory Coast claimed the trophy.

Adingra scored twice late on to ensure Brighton took a much-needed three points.

Ollie Watkins (Aston Villa) 8.5

Two goals for Ollie Watkins in Aston Villa's 2-1 triumph against Fulham saw him take his overall league tally to 13 for the season.

His performance in front of goal helped Villa to a much-needed victory, putting a stop to a minor slump in form in recent weeks.

The striker has now contributed to 23 goals in the Premier League this term, which puts him in serious contention for a spot in England's Euro 2024 squad.

Watkins v Fulham Opta by StatsPerform / AFP

Callum Hudson-Odoi (Nottingham Forest) 8.6

Callum Hudson-Odoi's career has undergone a big resurgence at Nottingham Forest, with the winger scoring three times in his last three league games.

His latest strike came in Forest's 2-0 win against West Ham, sweeping home at the back post to ensure the home side got over the line in a tough fixture.