The seven most underrated current Premier League players

While the stars of the Premier League's top clubs often grab the headlines there is more to English football than just the superstars of Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal.

Sure, there are your criminally underrated but still somewhat rated superstars like the formidable Bernardo Silva, set piece king James Ward-Prowse or commanding Lewis Dunk, but we wanted to delve a little deeper to sing the praises of a few who fully deserve to have their praises sung.

Using Flashscore's ratings data going back to the start of the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, we've taken a look at some of the truly most underrated and underappreciated players so far this season:

While the likes of Emiliano Martinez, Douglas Luiz and Ollie Watkins have taken much of the plaudits for Unai Emery's charge with Aston Villa, plenty should be made of the defensive work being put in, particularly with Englishman Ezri Konsa.

Pau Torres and even Lucas Digne tend to steal the limelight a little more in the Villa backline, but the 26-year-old is a commanding presence in his own right, winning aerial duels and contributing greatly to his side's decent defensive record.

Ezri Konsa minutes Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

A reliable option, he's played 1,670 minutes for his club this term, more than any other outfield player in the Premier League this season. Gareth Southgate should have a close eye on him leading up to the Euros.

England U21's James Garner (22) has been quietly going about his development this season, featuring 17 times in the league (already one more appearance than last year) and averaging a 7.1 rating.

He led the tackling charts during England's success in that tournament in the summer and has comfortably slotted into life as a first-choice Premier League starlet ever since.

James Garner stats Flashscore

Everton are boasting a bit of a golden generation at the moment in terms of youngsters, and while the likes of Jarrad Braithwaite and Nathan Patterson are grabbing more of the headlines, Garner's contribution of combative displays should not be overlooked.

Former Burnley man Dwight McNeil is undergoing something of a career renaissance under Sean Dyche right now - a manager who clearly understands how to utilise the relatively unfashionable forward.

Almost emblematic of Evertn's struggles with their points deduction, McNeil knows all too well about the need to fight for survival and recognition, and his displays in recent weeks have been key in Everton's rebirth from the depths of despair.

Dwight McNeil of Everton celebrates scoring for Everton AFP

He's averaged a very respectable 7.3 rating in his 15 league appearances, nabbing two important goals and three assists along the way.

Seemingly always a contender for this sort of list, Pascal Gross is once again displaying remarkable importance to Brighton.

After taking a back seat to the more glamorous but now departed Alexis Mac Allister for the past few seasons, the German has been chipping in with goals and assists yet again this campaign, netting three times and laying on another six in 16 Premier League appearances.

Crystal Palace's Danish defender #16 Joachim Andersen (L) vies with Brighton's German midfielder #13 Pascal Gross AFP

He's mustered up an average rating of 7.4 in that time - one of the highest in the division.

A fantasy football favourite once again, Gross is still quietly going about his business without much hoopla.

Probably the most underrated player on this list - Ethan Pinnock is an absolute monster for Thomas Frank's Brentford side.

While the Bees are dipping in and out of form at the moment, Pinnock is a truly consistent performer and currently boasts a total of 107 successful clearances - more than any other player in the Premier League.

Ethan Pinnock clearances Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

The Jamaican has an average rating of 7.2 from his 17 appearances

Another of Brentford's less fashionable but mightily effective stars is Christian Norgaard.

The Dane has been with the Bees since their Championship days and very rarely puts a foot wrong when called upon, leading by example as a worthy club captain.

Christian Norgaard tackles Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

It's intriguing that the 29-year-old is rarely the subject of transfer interest from elsewhere, particularly when looking at the stats: Norgaard is fifth in the season's tackling stats in the Premier League - ahead of some very big names - completing 48 tackles in his 16 appearances, contributing a goal and assist and averaging a healthy 7.1 rating.

Despite being injured since the start of November, Pedro Neto remains joint top in the assists charts this season at the time of writing.

Pedro Neto assists Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

The Portuguese forward has set up seven goals in just 10 appearances this campaign in the Premier League - the same as Mohamed Salah and Kieran Trippier, both of whom have played the bulk of the games for Liverpool and Newcastle respectively.

While Wolves are going relatively well under Gary O'Neil, no doubt they're counting down the days to have such a devastating impact back in their ranks.