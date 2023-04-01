Premier League Team of the Week: Schar, Olise and Adebayo light up midweek action

We were treated to a glut of goals across the Premier League in a round of midweek fixtures which coincided with the run-up to the transfer deadline.

As always, using Flashscore's player ratings algorithm, it's time to select the latest Team of the Week!

Premier League Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Goalkeeper

Jordan Pickford, 8.1 (Everton)

Jordan Pickford backstopped a clean sheet as Everton picked up a point on their travels with a 0-0 draw at Fulham.

He made five saves in total as he picked up his eighth clean sheet of the campaign to move into the lead for the Premier League's Golden Glove award.

Defence

Conor Bradley, 9.4 (Liverpool)

What a display from 20-year-old Conor Bradley, who enjoyed a memorable night at Anfield as Liverpool demolished Chelsea 4-1.

The young right-back notched two assists - his second a superb cross for Dominik Szoboszlai - and netted his first goal for the club with an emphatic finish.

He never once looked out of place and it was enough to earn a 9.4 match rating and also give Jurgen Klopp some thinking to do with Trent Alexander-Arnold fit again.

Liverpool's Conor Bradley against Chelsea Opta by Stats Perform / Profimedia

Rodri, 8.4 (Manchester City)

Consistent as ever, Rodri was superb in Manchester City's simple 3-1 win over Vincent Kompany's Burnley.

The Spaniard completed 98 passes in total and also found the scoresheet with a precise right-footed effort from the edge of the penalty area.

Fabian Schar, 9.0 (Newcastle)

It's not often a central defender scores twice in a game, yet that is exactly what Fabian Schar did as Newcastle ended Aston Villa's unbeaten run at home with a 3-1 victory.

The Swiss' first was a clever finish following a corner before he scored again just four minutes later, turning into an empty net after the ball cannoned off the bar.

But Schar was also strong defensively against a tough Villa side, recording seven clearances among 13 defensive actions.

Midfield

Michael Olise, 9.2 (Crystal Palace)

Michael Olise certainly earned his keep after being involved in every Palace goal at Selhurst Park as the Eagles came back to defeat Sheffield United 3-2.

He assisted their first with a hooked ball into the penalty area and played the pass for Eberechi Eze's superb second goal.

Olise then hit the all-important winner, wrapping an effort into the corner after picking up a loose clearance on the edge of the box.

Ross Barkley, 8.7 (Luton)

Ross Barkley continues to sparkly for Luton and he was instrumental as Luton steamrolled Brighton for a surprise 4-0 win.

The 30-year-old created a match-high five chances for his teammates, one of which was an assist for Elijah Adebayo's second strike after a tidy exchange.

His form doesn't appear to be showing any signs of slowing down - a late candidate to make the England squad for Euro 2024 perhaps?

Bruno Fernandes, 8.3 (Manchester United)

A crazy seven-goal thriller fell the way of Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United on Thursday night as they escaped with a late 4-3 victory over Wolves at Molineux.

Fernandes had a busy game, creating a match-high four chances and providing the assist for Scott McTominay's header with a pinpoint corner.

Matheus Nunes, 8.4 (Manchester City)

It hasn't been the easiest of seasons for Matheus Nunes, but he showed why City splashed the cash on him with a tidy performance against Burnley.

The Portuguese, 22, created a match-high four chances, one of which was for City's opener with his cross being put away by Julian Alvarez.

Eberechi Eze, 8.6 (Crystal Palace)

Like his teammate Olize, Eze looked at his scintillating best as he scored twice in Palace's victory.

Eze's first was an excellent athletic flick into the corner after a perfect cross from Olise, but his second proved to be even better.

He picked the ball up on the edge of the area and curled a sumptuous effort into the far corner which would put Palace in position to go for the win.

Attack

Elijah Adebayo, 8.9 (Luton)

From playing in League Two just three years ago to scoring a Premier League hat-trick, it's safe to say Elijah Adebayo enjoyed his part in Luton's win over Brighton the most.

The Hatters set the tone from the off with Adebayo on hand to guide in the game's first attack after just 20 seconds, yet it would only be the beginning of a memorable night.

The 26-year-old scored Luton's third before half-time with a low shot at the near post, then capped off his treble with a close-range header from a corner.

Luis Diaz, 8.3 (Liverpool)

A goal and an assist for Luis Diaz dealt plenty of damage for Liverpool as they took apart Chelsea.

The Colombian was a huge threat throughout, first setting up Bradley's goal with a lovely ball across the box before adding the Reds' fourth from six yards out.