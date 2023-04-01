Premier League Team of the Week: Vicario in goal after Spurs heroics

We are right into the festive Premier League action and there were yet some great individual performances from across the division.

Using Flashscore's player rating algorithm, let's dive into the latest Team of the Week!

Tottenham were made to work hard in their 2-1 defeat to Everton and they can be thankful they are heading into Christmas with the three points because of Guglielmo Vicario.

The Italian made a string of good saves throughout the match - seven in total - including one eye-catching stop to deny former Spurs man Arnaut Danjuma.

Another disappointing result on the road for Newcastle saw them fall 1-0 at the hands of Luton, despite the efforts of Kieran Trippier.

The creative right-back was unfortunate to come away without a goal contribution after generating five chances for his teammates.

Marcos Senesi's place in the team comes following a good showing in Bournemouth's last-gasp 3-2 win over 10-man Nottingham Forest.

The Argentine recorded an assist while putting in a solid individual showing defensively with four clearances and two blocks.

Emerson Royal completes the defence after slotting in at left-back for Spurs against Everton in place of the suspended Destiny Udogie.

It was a rock-solid outing for the Brazilian despite playing on the opposite making eight interceptions, five clearances and four tackles, while also winning 13 of 15 duels.

As many expect, Michael Olise was at the heart of all things good for Crystal Palace as they played out a 1-1 draw against rivals Brighton.

Olise created four chances for his Palace teammates - one of them a clipped cross to the back post which was converted by Jordan Ayew.

Sticking at Selhurst Park, Pascal Gross remained industrious throughout and helped claw Brighton back into the game when they were trailing.

The German created a match-high six chances and came away with the assist for Danny Welbeck's equaliser following a left-footed cross.

Here, there and everywhere. That was Mario Lemina for Wolves as he inspired his side to a 2-1 win over Chelsea on Christmas Eve.

Lemina opened the scoring at Molineux with a deft header but did his defensive duties well, winning five tackles and making four interceptions to help bring the three points home.

Luton's acquisition of Ross Barkley has proved to be a smart one for Luton with the England international giving the Hatters some extra quality in midfield.

Barkley shone again for Luton against Newcastle this time, coming away with the assist for the lone goal of the game and nearly finding the net himself with a powerful shot off the bar.

Teenage winger Wilson Odobert emerged as a key man for Burnley as they blanked Fulham 2-0 with the Frenchman having a hand in both of Clarets' goals.

The 19-year-old put Burnley ahead before providing the assist for Sander Berge, who doubled the away side's lead.

Continuing to plough through the season, Dominic Solanke keeps getting better and is this week's highest-ranked player with a 9.3 rating following his hat-trick against Nottingham Forest.

Solanke converted three of his six efforts in the game, first scoring an excellent header, hitting in a loose ball then completing his treble with another towering effort.

The former Chelsea and Liverpool man also won six aerial duels as well as making three clearances in what was a superb performance.

Dominic Solanke against Nottingham Forest Opta by Stats Perform / AFP

We stay at the City Ground and look at Solanke's opposite number Chris Wood, whose two goal contributions were not enough for Forest to come away with anything.

The New Zealand international set up Anthony Elanga's tally before netting himself later in the second half.