Premier League Team of the Week: Bernardo Silva and Richarlison earn places

A week of double Premier League action is over as the festive period starts to kick into gear.

That means we've arrived at that point again - where we identify who makes it into the Team of the Week!

Chosen using Flashscore's player rating algorithm, let's look at the latest standout names:

Premier League Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

It has been a busy season so far for young Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford and he was made to keep alert in the Clarets' 1-1 draw at Brighton.

The 21-year-old made 10 saves in the stalemate, one of which really tested his reflexes as he kept out a potential winner from Kaoru Mitoma.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Liverpool were up against it at Crystal Palace but they managed to turn things around after the hosts were reduced to 10 men.

Alexander-Arnold was his usual creative self down the right flank, creating a match-high six chances as the Reds claimed a 2-1 win to move top of the Premier League table.

The 25-year-old also made four clearances and eight recoveries at Selhurst Park.

It was a plain-sailing performance both offensively and defensively for Fulham as they thrashed West Ham 5-0 and Tosin Adarabioyo had a top display.

The former Manchester City centre-back completed 100 passes and made five clearances but his key contribution was getting the Cottagers' third goal with a towering header.

Central defender Marcos Senesi seems to be making a bit of a habit of scoring as he commanded Bournemouth to a massive 3-0 win against Manchester United.

Senesi made eight clearances - a match-high - and four headed clearances, while he nodded in the Cherries' third goal to seal a famous victory at Old Trafford.

Bernardo Silva has taken the reins for Manchester City and they needed him to be on point as they were made to recover to come back to beat Luton.

The Portugal midfielder got City on level terms with a superb first-time finish in a performance that also saw him create three chances for his teammates.

The always versatile Pascal Gross ran the show for Brighton against Burnley but was unable to mastermind an eventual three points.

The German started the match at full-back and would often invert into midfield, where he could have got on the scoresheet if it wasn't for the efforts of the aforementioned James Trafford.

Gross did make a key contribution - his cross towards the back post steered in by Simon Adingra to bring Brighton level.

Lewis Cook seemed to enjoy his afternoon for Bournemouth as he played a significant role in his side's demolition of Manchester United.

The 26-year-old picked out Dominic Solanke with a beautiful pass for the Cherries' opener after some good work to win back possession.

Cook created three chances in what was a perfect display from one of the Premier League's most in-form sides at present.

The creative Andreas Pereira was in the mood for Fulham against West Ham, creating a match-high five chances at Craven Cottage.

One of those was converted by the aforementioned Tosin Adarabioyo, who headed his curling cross into the top corner.

Marcus Tavernier has been in sparkling form of late and has forged himself as a key player in Andoni Iraola's Bournemouth squad.

He notched two assists in their win over Manchester United, both coming as perfect crosses for Philip Billing and Marcos Senesi's tallies.

It hasn't been the easiest time at Tottenham for Richarlison, but his display in their 4-1 thrashing of Newcastle gave a glimpse of the quality he can possess.

The Brazil forward scored twice as Spurs ended a five-game run without a win, first jabbing in Son Heung-min's cutback before taking down Pedro Porro's searching pass to slot in his second.

Like Richarlison, it was a productive Sunday evening in north London for Son Heung-min with one goal and two assists for Tottenham against Newcastle.

The Spurs captain tormented former teammate Kieran Trippier down the byline for two cutbacks which were both converted, before putting away a penalty in the second half after he was fouled by goalkeeper Martin Dubravka.

The tally was his 10th goal of the season which was the eighth consecutive time he has reached that mark in the Premier League.