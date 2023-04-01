Richarlison and Sancho among stars on Saudi Pro League radar

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. Saudi Professional League
  4. Richarlison and Sancho among stars on Saudi Pro League radar
Richarlison and Sancho among stars on Saudi Pro League radar
Tottenham's Richarlison could be moving to Saudi Arabia in January
Tottenham's Richarlison could be moving to Saudi Arabia in January
AFP
Premier League stars can expect to see offers put in for them in the January transfer window.

The Saudi Pro League is continuing its drive to add the best foreign players to its clubs.

With billions from the nation's Public Investment Fund to spend, The Telegraph states that Premier League stars are the target.

The source mentions Jadon Sancho (23) of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison (26) as two options.

Jadon Sancho in action during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Nottingham Forest
AFP

Given the likes of Son Heung-Min (31) and Mohamed Salah (31) are out of reach, Sancho and Richarlison may be the next best things.

One is out of favour at United, while the other has struggled to impress at Spurs.

Mentions
FootballSaudi Professional LeaguePremier LeagueRicharlisonSancho JadonManchester UnitedTottenhamSon Heung-MinSalah MohamedFootball transfers
Related Articles
Data-driven Manager of the Month: Ange Postecoglou - The mastermind behind Spurs' revival
Spurs 'family' behind Richarlison, says skipper Heung-min Son
Fantasy Premier League: The state of affairs heading into Gameweek 5
Show more
Football
Italy coach Spalletti asked federation before including Zaniolo in Euro qualifying squad
Robert Sanchez says Chelsea are now aiming for top four spot after thrilling City draw
Horan sets sights on ninth Women's Champions League crown for Lyon
Mitchell, Blanc & Ten Hag: A new-look management team worthy of Man Utd?
EXCLUSIVE: Chopra says Cooper is happy with Forest progress while no one can touch Man City
Weekend highlights: Dimarco scores a beauty, PSV dominate and Malmo celebrate league title
Thousands of fans welcome Charlton funeral cortege at Old Trafford
Updated
Team of the Week: Mbappe and Benzema in the goals as Leroy Sane continues to impress
Man United's Hojlund, Eriksen withdrawn from Denmark team duty
Most Read
Djokovic beats Rune in ATP Finals thriller to secure top spot in year-end rankings
Palmer haunts his former club as Man City and Chelsea draw eight-goal thriller
'Did you have fun?' - Guardiola and Pochettino revel in Premier League classic
Rodri hails Manchester City's positive mentality in 4-4 draw with Chelsea

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings