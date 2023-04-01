Richarlison and Sancho among stars on Saudi Pro League radar

Premier League stars can expect to see offers put in for them in the January transfer window.
The Saudi Pro League is continuing its drive to add the best foreign players to its clubs.
With billions from the nation's Public Investment Fund to spend, The Telegraph states that Premier League stars are the target.
The source mentions Jadon Sancho (23) of Manchester United and Tottenham Hotspur forward Richarlison (26) as two options.
Given the likes of Son Heung-Min (31) and Mohamed Salah (31) are out of reach, Sancho and Richarlison may be the next best things.
One is out of favour at United, while the other has struggled to impress at Spurs.