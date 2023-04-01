Premier League Team of the Week: De Bruyne stars after stellar cameo

A reduced schedule as part of the Premier League's mid-season winter break limited the amount of action over the weekend. However, there were still a host of top performances in just the five matches played.

Using Flashscore's player rating algorithm, it's time to look at which players make our latest Team of the Week!

Team of the Week Flashscore

Four saves from Jordan Pickford helped Everton keep a clean sheet as they played out a 0-0 stalemate with Aston Villa at Goodison Park.

It wasn't an action-packed affair, but Pickford kept sharp in the moments where he needed to be with some smart stops coming against Ollie Watkins and Leon Bailey.

Another all-action display in Tottenham's 2-2 draw against Manchester United saw Pedro Porro continue his fine form and earn an 8.8 match rating - the highest of all players this week.

The Spaniard was Spurs' main creative outlet at Old Trafford and one of his five chances created was converted - his pinpoint corner for Richarlison's first-half leveller.

Porro also made four tackles and three interceptions and clearances each.

Pedro Porro stats Opta by Stats Perform / Profimedia

Top performances have become the norm for Rodri and he keyed another excellent display as Manchester City came back to win 3-2 at Newcastle.

As one would expect, the City controller completed a whopping 134 passes - by far the most in the match - created three chances and won eight duels.

And crucially, he recorded a lovely assist for Kevin De Bruyne's goal with a pass using the outside of his foot.

Deployed again in an unfavoured left-back position, Levi Colwill looked comfortable as he helped Chelsea earn a gritty 1-0 win over West London rivals Fulham.

Colwill was defensively sound making six tackles and clearances each, while winning a match-high 10 duels.

Playing at left-back, Diogo Dalot had a strong game for Manchester United against Tottenham up and down the flank.

He made four tackles and clearances each and won a match-high nine duels, while he also saw a goal-bound effort cleared off the line.

Cole Palmer looked more comfortable as he returned to the right flank for Chelsea, which was highlighted by his constant involvement against Fulham.

The 21-year-old picked up the ball in good areas and always looked to make things happen, while his main contribution was converting the all-important penalty to give the Blues the win.

Back with a bang. Needing just 21 minutes from the bench, Kevin De Bruyne sparked his return to Premier League action for the first time since August with a goal and an assist at Newcastle.

He scored City's equaliser in the second half with a cool finish from the edge of the box, essentially passing the ball into the bottom corner.

Then in trademark De Bruyne style, he showcased his amazing array of passing to find Oscar Bobb with an inch-perfect ball late into stoppage time to complete a gritty, but impressive City victory.

Enzo Fernandez looked industrious in the Chelsea midfield and gave Fulham plenty to ponder at Stamford Bridge.

Going forward the 22-year-old created three chances for his teammates and completed four dribbles. He also shone defensively with three tackles, three clearances and one interception in the narrow win.

Ross Barkley continues to look revived at Luton and he was once again at the heart of all things good for Luton as they earned a last-gasp 1-1 draw at fellow relegation-battlers Burnley.

The former Chelsea man created four chances as he showcased his passing while also winning nine duels in midfield.

The tricky Chiedozie Ogbene made himself a nuisance for Luton in their battling draw at Turf Moor.

The Ireland international completed a match-high five dribbles and created four chances while also having three shots on target from four attempts.

Looking like a transformed player, Richarlison is thriving at the helm of Spurs' attack as he netted his sixth goal in as many appearances.

Heading in a smart first-half equaliser, the Brazilian worked hard throughout against Manchester United by holding up the ball effectively and linking up well with his teammates.