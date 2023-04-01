Premier League Team of the Week: Salah and Foden take centre stage

The first Premier League fixtures for 2024 - as well as the final ones in 2023 - are now over which means it's time for Flashscore's Team of the Week!

Our side is selected using Flashscore's dedicated player ratings system, with the 11 highest rated stars getting a place in the team.

For the first time in 2024, lets see who makes our XI!

Team of the Week Marek Kratochvil

Alphonse Areola put in the best performance out of any goalkeeper in the past week and kept his second clean sheet in as many games when West Ham drew 0-0 with Brighton.

The Frenchman made eight saves to ensure the Hammers came away with a point, earning him an 8.6 match rating in the process.

Despite many tipping them to go down at the start of the season, Wolves have performed superbly over the campaign and continued their strong form with an excellent 3-0 win against Everton.

Defender Craig Dawson shone for the home side, getting himself on the scoresheet and playing his part in the team keeping a clean sheet as they moved to 11th in the league.

Rodri has been shoe-horned into defence this week, due to the general lack of standout defensive performers.

The Spaniard was at his best during City's 2-0 win against Sheffield United, scoring once while also completing 157 passes, making one key pass and touching the ball 180 times.

He had a strong influence throughout the match and highlighted his importance to City's side.

Tyrick Mitchell was forced to work hard during Crystal Palace's 3-1 victory against Brentford, helping to end a run of eight games without a win.

The full-back made two clearances, two interceptions, one tackle and one block for the Eagles.

His top defensive contribution helped Palace get through a tough test against a tricky Brentford team.

MID - MIchael Olise, 9.3 (Crystal Palace)

Another Palace player who stood out over the weekend was Michael Olise.

The winger was central to everything that went well for Roy Hodgson's side, scoring twice while also making two key passes.

Olise was at his attacking best during the win and picked up a 9.3 rating - the highest of any player in the division last weekend.

Olise v Brentford Marek Kratochvil / Profimedia

Cole Palmer was the best player on the pitch during Chelsea's 3-2 triumph against Luton, scoring twice and setting up another as the Blues ground out a victory at Kenilworth Road.

Despite it being a tough place to go for a young player, Palmer excelled in a hostile atmosphere and showed incredible composure - particularly in netting his second.

The Englishman's lovely close control helped him round goalkeeper Thomas Kaminski, before slotting in under pressure from two Luton defenders.

The resurgence of Giovani Lo Celso in recent weeks has gone slightly under the radar, but the Argentine has played his way back into contention at Spurs following their injury crisis.

He picked up two assists in a 3-1 win over Bournemouth - helping the north London club make up ground in the race for top four.

Lo Celso also impressed defensively, making four tackles, one interception and one clearance.

MID - Noni Madueke, 8.3 (Chelsea)

Another player who has had to wait patiently for a chance this season is Chelsea's Noni Madueke.

The winger scored in the Blues' win against Luton in what was just his third start of the season, firing a powerful effort into the top corner.

He also had a creative influence on the match by making three key passes, as well as a solid defensive contribution with five tackles in an excellent all-round display.

Mohamed Salah was the focal point of Liverpool's dominant 4-2 win against Newcastle.

The forward netted twice for the Reds and only missed out on a hat-trick due to a missed penalty in the first half.

He also made five key passes and was rewarded with one assist, while his incredible attacking performance contributed to Liverpool hitting a xG of 7.27 - the highest ever recorded in the Premier League.

Salah slots home a penalty at the second attempt AFP

FWD - Matheus Cunha, 8.7 (Wolves)

A goal and an assist from Matheus Cunha helped Wolves in their 3-0 win against Everton.

The Brazilian finished off a well-worked team goal to get his name on the scoresheet, before delivering a superb ball for Dawson to slide in the third goal of the game.

Cunha has six goals and five assists in the Premier League this season, forming a lethal partnership with Hwang Hee-Chan.

FWD - Phil Foden, 9.1 (Manchester City)

Phil Foden was at his creative best during City's 2-0 win against Sheffield United, getting both assists as Pep Guardiola's side closed in on top spot.

The attacker made six key passes as well as creating two big chances, helping the home side control the match throughout as they rose above Arsenal in the table to move into third place - five points off first with a game in hand.