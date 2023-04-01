Flashscore Awards: Chelsea and Man City play out epic eight-goal draw

Bonkers, dramatic and everything in between - November's thrilling 4-4 draw between Chelsea and Manchester City has been named the Flashscore Match of the Year for 2023.

Heading into the game, Chelsea had lost six in a row to City while failing to score a single goal in that time, so few would have predicted a Premier League epic to unfurl at Stamford Bridge.

Yet that is exactly what happened as all defending went out the window with as many as four equalising goals scored - only the fifth time this has happened in a Premier League match.

Premier League 'advert'

Erling Haaland got things going by converting what looked like a dubious penalty before the game was turned on its head by Thiago Silva - who became Chelsea's oldest goalscorer at 39 years old - and former City forward Raheem Sterling.

This would just be the beginning as Manuel Akanji equalised shortly before half-time to cap off a back-and-forth opening 45 minutes and give those watching plenty to ponder for the rest of the encounter.

Manuel Akanji goal sequence against Chelsea Opta by Stats Perform / Profimedia

Haaland notched his second within two minutes of the second period and while many would have backed City to take control, Chelsea didn't let that deter them as they hit back again to make it 3-3 through Nicolas Jackson.

The game then swung back in City's favour again when Rodri's deflected effort put them 4-3 up on 86 minutes in what looked like a sure winner for the visitors.

And yet there was still time for another twist in the tale and it came with narrative with Cole Palmer as the main protagonist - because of course!

Palmer - a former City prodigy - joined Chelsea in the summer and netted the final goal with a high-pressure stoppage-time penalty to see a breathless match end 4-4.

Chelsea's Cole Palmer celebrates Reuters

"You face a team like (Manchester) City but it was Chelsea who wanted to win, to be the protagonist," said Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino.

"I think, after, everyone is so proud to be involved in a game like today. It shows why the Premier League is the best league in the world."

"It was a good advert and an entertaining game for the Premier League," said Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola.

"Both teams wanted to win. I wouldn't have expected differently. Chelsea have a fantastic team and players."

Crunching the numbers

The chaos throughout proceedings was evident on the pitch and the same was reflected across the statistics board too.

Looking at the numbers plainly, it wasn't a total smash-and-grab from Chelsea as the contest in west London was evenly played out and almost like a basketball match.

As plenty would expect, Manchester City had the majority of the ball with 56 per cent, although the figure shows it wasn't a possession masterclass that Guardiola's team typically displays.

In terms of shots, it was pretty balanced again as the hosts narrowly edged the volume with 17 to 15, while City had 10 of those on target compared the Chelsea's nine, according to Wyscout.

Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City match stats Opta by Stats Perform

Digging deeper into the quality of the shots, both teams narrowly exceeded their Expected Goals (xG) rating by the half-time break with City edging it 1.57 to 1.28. That trend continued into the second period, but with Chelsea ending in the ascendency.

A total of eight goals were scored from a combined 5.8 xG with the bulk of that made up by Chelsea, who recorded 3.16 to Manchester City's 2.64.

City had led the xG race from Haaland's 25th-minute opener up until Palmer's equaliser in the fifth minute of stoppage time, with the Norwegian striker on his own making up 1.78 of his team's final tally.

The game truly had everything from goals, penalties, equalisers and - of course - the odd bit of VAR drama for Haaland's spot-kick - all the ingredients for it to establish itself as an instant Premier League classic.