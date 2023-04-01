Rodri hails Manchester City's positive mentality in 4-4 draw with Chelsea

Rodri celebrating his goal
Rodri celebrating his goal
Reuters
Manchester City have nothing to regret about their performance in a 4-4 Premier League draw at Chelsea on Sunday despite conceding the lead three times in a thrilling contest, midfielder Rodri (27) said.

City scored through Erling Haaland, Manuel Akanji and Rodri, while Thiago Silva, Raheem Sterling and Nicolas Jackson netted for Chelsea before ex-City player Cole Palmer ensured a share of the spoils at Stamford Bridge with a penalty in added time.

The draw moved City a point clear at the top of the Premier League, while Chelsea are in 10th place.

Manchester City celebrating their fourth goal
Reuters

"We never gave up. We never lost face," Rodri said in an interview on City's website.

"In the end, it's a draw that gives us the possibility to be first in the table. It's a positive point. When you give everything, there is nothing to regret. We have a positive mentality of course.

"This season, like every season, there will be ups and downs. But we have to make sure we're all together. At the moment we are the best team in the league so we have to keep working in the same way."

City manager Pep Guardiola said the match was a "good advert" for the Premier League.

"It was a fair result – both teams played to win," he told reporters.

City are next in action on November 25, when they face second-placed Liverpool.

