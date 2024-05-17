Phil Foden targets 'history' for title-chasing Manchester City

Phil Foden targets 'history' for title-chasing Manchester City

Foden has been in good form for Man City this season
Foden has been in good form for Man City this seasonAFP
Phil Foden (23) says Manchester City will forever be part of English football history if they clinch a fourth successive Premier League title on Sunday.

Pep Guardiola's side are in pole position for a sixth English crown in seven seasons heading into Sunday's final round of fixtures.

City are two points ahead of second placed Arsenal and will lift the Premier League trophy once again if they beat West Ham at the Etihad Stadium or if the Gunners fail to defeat Everton.

It would be an unprecedented achievement in English top-flight history if City make it four successive titles. Not even the great Liverpool teams of the 1970s and 1980s, the Alex Ferguson's dynastic Manchester United or Arsenal's greatest sides could manage that remarkable feat.

Man City's recent form
Man City's recent formFlashscore

England forward Foden believes it might never happen again if City get their hands on the silverware.

The Football Writers' Association player of the year, who missed Thursday night's ceremony in London to focus on City's preparations, said: "It's history and I don't think I can ever see it being done again.

"It's something the team knows, the team understands and we're looking forward to trying to get it done."

After winning the Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup last season, City are chasing the double this term.

They face Manchester United in the FA Cup final at Wembley on May 25 before Foden turns his attention to the European Championship in Germany.

"If we can win these next two finals, then go into the tournament (Euro 2024) full of confidence," Foden said.

"We'll give everything to try and achieve success and try and do the Premier League four times which has never been done before. It would mean a lot to us.

"I'm delighted with how I'm performing and now it's one last push on Sunday, one more game to go to try and win the league."

