Lionel Messi's record salary dwarfs entire MLS teams according to data

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Scores
News
More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  1. Flashscore News
  2. Football
  3. MLS
  4. Lionel Messi's record salary dwarfs entire MLS teams according to data

Lionel Messi's record salary dwarfs entire MLS teams according to data

Messi joined Inter Miami in July last year
Messi joined Inter Miami in July last yearAFP
Lionel Messi's (36) record $20.45 million (£16.1m) annual salary from Inter Miami makes him by far the best paid player in Major League Soccer but also puts him ahead of the entire squads of 25 of the league's clubs, according to data released by the MLS Players Association on Thursday.

The players union regularly releases the full pay details of the entire league and while it was no surprise to see the eight-time Ballon d'Or winner at the top, the gulf with other players and indeed teams is striking.

Messi has a guaranteed compensation of $20,446,667 (£16.14m) made up of a base salary of $12 million (£9.47m) plus various bonuses.

The figures from the players' union do not include the huge income the Argentine World Cup winner receives in commercial deals, endorsements and sponsorships from companies such as Adidas and Apple.

Messi signed his last contract with Spanish club Barcelona in 2017, a four-year deal that gave him the potential to earn 138 million euros (£118.4m) per season including salary and add-ons.

Messi moved to Paris Saint-Germain in August 2021, after his contract with Barca ended and was reported to be earning between 30-35 million euros (£25.7m-£30m) with the French club.

The Argentine joined Miami in July last year on a deal which runs until the end of the 2025 season but he may still be receiving payments from Barca.

Joan Laporta, the Barca president, said in January 2022 that the club were scheduled to make deferred salary payments to the player until 2025.

Toronto's Italian striker Lorenzo Insigne, who was MLS's best-ever paid player until Messi's arrival, was second on the list with a guaranteed income of $15.4 million (£12.2m) from the Canadian club.

Messi's Spanish team-mate, Sergio Busquets, the 35-year-old former Barca midfielder, is the third top earner in the league on $8.8 million (£6.95m) guaranteed.

Miami's former Barca duo of Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez and Spanish full-back Jordi Alba each earn $1.5 million (£1.18m) per year.

Inter Miami's total wage bill is $41.68 million (£35.75m) with Toronto second on $31.41 million (£26.9m). Current league champions, the Columbus Crew, had a total salary cost of $15.19 million (£13m), ranked 21st in the league.

Messi shares a dressing room with a number of team-mates earning just a tiny fraction of his income - defender Noah Allen, a regular part of the matchday squad, earns a total of $91,383 (£72.1k).

The average MLS salary is $594,390 (£469.2k) in 2024 which is up 12.1% from last year.

Miami are able to pay Messi such a high salary because of the 'Designated Player' rule which was brought in to allow Los Angeles Galaxy to sign David Beckham in 2007 on a base salary of $6.5 million (£5.13m) a year with his total deal earning him around $50 million (£39.4m) in five years.

While Messi's income is huge by MLS standards it is well below the levels of top performers in other major sports in the USA.

Last year Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow signed a five-year deal worth $55 million (£43.4m) per season, a new league record.

The NBA's top earner Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors makes $51.9 million (£40.9m).

Mentions
FootballMLSMessi Lionel
Related Articles
Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez combine to help Miami hit New York for six
Lionel Messi double keeps Inter Miami on top in MLS Eastern Conference
Lionel Messi scores off the bench as Inter Miami held by Colorado Rapids
Show more
Football
Liverpool confirm Joel Matip and Thiago Alcantara set to leave at end of season
Role models for Leverkusen: Previous unbeaten seasons in club football
Three footballers in Australia's top tier arrested in betting probe
Jurgen Klopp leaves lasting legacy after restoring Liverpool to elite
Brazil to host 2027 Women's World Cup as Gaza overshadows FIFA meeting
Man Utd Luke Shaw's likely to miss Brighton match, reveals Erik ten Hag
Xavi reaches 100 games at the helm of Barca with championship ambitions
Phil Foden targets 'history' for title-chasing Manchester City
Real Sociedad on verge of securing European berth after edging Valencia
Most Read
Ronaldo tops Forbes' list of highest-paid athletes again with Rahm second
Kante's inclusion the only surprise in France's 25-man Euro 2024 squad
Unstoppable Swiatek downs Gauff to reach Rome final, Sabalenka awaits in epic rematch
Premier League permutations: What Manchester City and Arsenal need to win title

21+ | COMPETENT REGULATOR EEEP | RISK OF ADDICTION & LOSS OF PROPERTY | KETHEA HELPLINE: 210 9237777 | PLAY RESPONSIBLY & SAFELY |
France gouvernement

Les jeux d’argent et de hasard peuvent être dangereux : pertes d’argent, conflits familiaux, addiction…

Retrouvez nos conseils sur joueurs-info-service.fr (09-74-75-13-13, appel non surtaxé)
Do you want to withdraw your consent to display betting ads?
Yes, change settings